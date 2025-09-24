Dogecoin Price Prediction Points to $2.20, But This $0.005 Meme Coin Could Reach $1 Before DOGE

The latest Dogecoin price prediction has become a hot topic as the original meme coin looks to extend its presence in the next market cycle. With DOGE currently trading at just under $0.25, analysts are debating whether it has the strength to push toward $2.20 over the coming years. At the same time, attention is shifting to presale tokens like Layer Brett (LBRETT), which some traders believe could reach $1 long before Dogecoin makes its climb.

Dogecoin’s price outlook in 2025

Dogecoin has held its place as the most recognizable meme coin for more than a decade. What started as a lighthearted experiment has grown into one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, supported by a loyal online community and mainstream visibility. DOGE’s ability to survive multiple bear markets has shown that it is more than just a passing trend, and that community power still matters in crypto.

Market watchers following Dogecoin price prediction models suggest a potential move to $2.20 if market sentiment strengthens and liquidity returns in the next cycle. This would require not only retail enthusiasm but also institutional participation through vehicles like ETFs and broader acceptance for payment use cases. While this path is possible, Dogecoin’s massive supply and large valuation mean such growth will take time.

For investors, DOGE represents stability within the meme coin sector. It has the liquidity, exchange listings, and cultural strength that make it hard to ignore. Still, those chasing 50x or 100x returns are increasingly looking at earlier-stage tokens with smaller market caps where such multiples remain achievable.

Why Layer Brett could climb faster

Positioned as a new meme coin with utility, it is built on Ethereum Layer 2 technology, combining speed, scalability, and low transaction fees. Unlike many meme tokens that rely solely on hype, Layer Brett’s design gives it the infrastructure to handle real user growth while keeping costs low.

The project has already raised more than $4 million in its presale, with tokens available at just $0.0058. On top of that, early investors can stake through the project’s dApp, with rewards currently around 600% APY.

The roadmap also includes features such as NFT integrations, gamified community incentives, and a $1 million giveaway. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, Layer Brett has a structure that supports scarcity while fueling demand from both meme enthusiasts and utility-driven investors.

Comparing DOGE and LBRETT

The key difference between Dogecoin and Layer Brett lies in their growth stages. Dogecoin is already established, making a move to $2.20 possible but slower and more limited in terms of percentage gains. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is still at the presale stage, which means its upside is far larger if adoption continues to build.

Some analysts suggest Layer Brett could hit $1 in the coming years, a move that would represent more than 150x returns from its presale price. Compared to the incremental gains projected in most Dogecoin price prediction models, this makes LBRETT especially attractive to investors willing to take on higher risk in exchange for higher potential reward.

Final thoughts

Dogecoin has proven its resilience and remains a central figure in the meme coin market, with forecasts pointing toward $2.20 in the next cycle. Yet for traders chasing outsized multiples, the conversation is increasingly turning to new tokens like Layer Brett. With its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, strong staking rewards, and rapidly growing presale, LBRETT is being positioned as a meme coin that could reach $1 before Dogecoin hits its long-term targets.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction Points to $2.20, But This $0.005 Meme Coin Could Reach $1 Before DOGE appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.