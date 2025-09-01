Dogecoin Price Prediction: The Real Reason DOGE & PEPE Holders Are Jumping Ship – It’s Not The Bitcoin Price

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 06:07
When traders look at Dogecoin price prediction charts, the story often gets tied back to the Bitcoin price. Historically, when Bitcoin price rallies, meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and PEPE have tagged along, surfing on liquidity waves. But the reason these communities are now bleeding holders has little to do with Bitcoin’s latest moves. 

Instead, it’s about opportunity cost. Crypto markets are always in a state of perpetual flux, and smart money always pivots toward fresher narratives. That’s Layer Brett ($LBRETT), whose presale is going viral as the memecoin-flavored Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution is about to smash past $2M. Here’s why.

Dogecoin: Fading returns in a mature market

Dogecoin remains the original meme king, but even bulls on Reddit and CT admit its upside is capped. Every time the Dogecoin price prediction cycle resurfaces, ATH targets of $1 get floated. Yet at a $20B+ market cap, hitting that milestone would demand capital inflows that simply aren’t realistic in today’s fragmented market. It’s practically a meme index at this point. Dogecoin is nostalgic, but with returns that don’t justify the risk or the opportunity cost.

PEPE: Last year’s cult token, this year’s laggard

PEPE exploded into the spotlight in 2023, with early buyers locking in 1,000x-style gains. But the PEPE narrative has soured as liquidity shifted to newer memes with more aggressive branding. While PEPE’s community remains active, traders know the math: pushing another 500% from its current multi-billion market cap would require institutional flows it’s unlikely to command. If you’re buying PEPE in 2025, watch out—you’re exit liquidity now. 

Why it’s not about the Bitcoin price

Critics often blame meme coin weakness on Bitcoin price consolidation. But Bitcoin’s run is actually bringing new liquidity into the system—liquidity that’s chasing asymmetric upside, not heavy old memes. Bitcoin price notwithstanding, what’s driving the DOGE and PEPE exodus is the search for the next 100x meme coin.

Layer Brett: Where meme meets mechanism 

This is why analysts are singling out Layer Brett. Unlike Dogecoin or PEPE, which rely solely on nostalgia and meme power, Layer Brett fuses memecoin energy with real utility. Built as a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution, it offers lightning-fast, low-cost transactions, staking rewards that eclipse anything the old meme giants can deliver, and the ability to directly capture some of the institutional flows now pouring into Ethereum ETFs.

At just around $0.005 in its presale and already about to break past $2 million in raised capital, the project has momentum that could see it go on a massive run. It’s not just a community-driven inside joke, but a meme coin with the mechanics to sustain a parabolic move. Layer Brett represents exactly the kind of asymmetric bet that Dogecoin and PEPE once did.

$LBRETT primed to outpump Dogecoin and PEPE

The real reason Dogecoin and PEPE holders are jumping ship has nothing to do with the Bitcoin price. It’s about recognizing that the days of 10,000% returns for legacy memes are over. See, track record doesn’t pay bills…gains do. The PEPE and Dogecoin price prediction cycles may continue, but in 2025, neither offer the kind of gains. 

That mantle now belongs to Layer Brett—the meme coin that fuses Ethereum L2 tech with viral branding, staking incentives, and parabolic upside. As presale momentum accelerates toward $2M, analysts and degens alike are calling it the best asymmetric bet in crypto today.

$LBRETT is now available at $0.005. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett crypto presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/the-real-reason-doge-pepe-holders-are-jumping-ship-its-not-the-bitcoin-price/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
