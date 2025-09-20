In crypto, many people are looking for fresh projects to jump into. On one side, the focus is on the latest Dogecoin price prediction and whether DOGE can stay relevant.  On the other hand, attention is shifting toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT), not because of its price tag, but because it’s building real momentum as an […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction; Why New Crypto Investors Are Betting Big On LBRETT Over DOGE In September appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.In crypto, many people are looking for fresh projects to jump into. On one side, the focus is on the latest Dogecoin price prediction and whether DOGE can stay relevant.  On the other hand, attention is shifting toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT), not because of its price tag, but because it’s building real momentum as an […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction; Why New Crypto Investors Are Betting Big On LBRETT Over DOGE In September appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Dogecoin Price Prediction; Why New Crypto Investors Are Betting Big On LBRETT Over DOGE In September

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 02:30
RealLink
REAL$0,0633-2,17%
Tagger
TAG$0,0006077-1,85%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01827+2,75%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5267-3,64%
DOGE
DOGE$0,26518-4,42%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003253+8,14%

In crypto, many people are looking for fresh projects to jump into. On one side, the focus is on the latest Dogecoin price prediction and whether DOGE can stay relevant. 

On the other hand, attention is shifting toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT), not because of its price tag, but because it’s building real momentum as an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain with speed, scalability, and a growing community.

DOGE’s history and performance

Dogecoin (DOGE) is still holding strong among meme coins, not because of tech bells and whistles, but because of its community and constant visibility. Right now, DOGE is trading around $0.2765, with a market cap of $41.7 billion. Circulating supply is about 151 billion coins, and its 24-hour trading volume is over $4 billion. 

It peaked at around $0.7376 in May 2021, so it’s down more than 60% from that high. But despite the drop, DOGE has proven resilient. 

What keeps investors up at night is the inflationary supply structure (new DOGE issued continuously) and its lack of a schedule for big utility upgrades.

What drives the Dogecoin price prediction now

For now, Dogecoin price prediction often depends less on fundamentals and more on culture and timing. The fact that DOGE ranks #8 by market cap, with steady liquidity and high volume, gives it stability in meme coin terms.

A few things people are watching:

  • New ETFs or institutional products tied to DOGE could inject fresh demand.
  • Social traction or celebrity mentions can lead to sudden gains.
  • But resistance levels around $0.30 and overhead pressure near old highs could block upside.

Realistically, forecasts are mixed: some see DOGE holding ground or climbing toward $0.40 in favorable conditions; others warn it might slip if the meme hype fades or macro conditions worsen.

Why Layer Brett is standing out

Where DOGE relies on nostalgia, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is capturing attention for very different reasons. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it processes transactions faster than Ethereum itself while cutting gas fees down to fractions of a cent. 

That efficiency makes it more accessible and scalable than older memecoin projects. Instead of being just another hype-driven token, Layer Brett is proving it has the architecture to back up its momentum.

Layer Brett’s momentum and adoption

The numbers back up the buzz. The crypto presale is live at $0.0058, with around $3,784,000 already raised. Early stakers are earning roughly 692% APY, but that’s not why people are paying attention. 

What’s really driving interest is how quickly Layer Brett’s social presence is growing and how active the community has become. A $1 million giveaway and gamified staking plans are only fueling the excitement further.

With a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and its rapid adoption curve, many traders see $LBRETT as one of the most interesting new projects of 2025. It’s meme-born, but utility-built, an approach that resonates with investors tired of speculation-only plays.

Conclusion: A shift in meme coin focus

The Dogecoin price prediction will always draw headlines because DOGE is a pioneer. But it’s still tied to sentiment, and without deeper blockchain innovation, its upside looks limited.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, is showing why meme token projects with real tech behind them can stand out. With faster speeds, lower fees, a growing social presence, and strong presale traction at $0.0058, $LBRETT is building something bigger than hype. 

For those watching the next wave of meme projects, this could be the one that redefines what the category means.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction; Why New Crypto Investors Are Betting Big On LBRETT Over DOGE In September appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237,99-3,35%
Bitcoin
BTC$115.494,34-1,27%
XRP
XRP$2,9911-2,08%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00184951-5,98%
Sign
SIGN$0,08354+5,85%
Octavia
VIA$0,0152-0,65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0,15971-4,82%
Gravity
G$0,01102-4,09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04368-5,78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate