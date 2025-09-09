Dogecoin Price Predictions In September, October & November: Find The Most Important Dogecoin News Today

By: Coindoo
2025/09/09 08:29
One of the more interesting takes circulating in crypto news today is the verdict on the Dogecoin price.

Unlike in previous cycles, the Dogecoin price has been stuck in a negative limbo, oscillating below its critical support levels as interest in memes continues to dwindle. At the moment, analysts don’t foresee a price correction on the cards for the largest meme coin by market cap, but maintain that anything is possible in the bull run.

Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has surpassed $24.3 million in its ongoing presale as it draws closer to its much-anticipated token generation event.

Analysts Remain Bearish On Dogecoin Price Heading Into A New Week

Analysts do not believe there will be any significant improvements to the Dogecoin price over the next seven days, much to the dismay of token holders and fans of the broader meme coin sector. This is because analysts do not believe there will be any drastic change in investor behaviour this cycle, as the consensus has been that investors have abandoned memes for more recent narratives, such as payments.

So, barring any extraordinary circumstance, the Dogecoin price, as well as the prices of other top meme coins in the market, will remain in obscurity till further notice. On the other hand, the demand for payment tokens is sending their value to the moon, making the upcoming RTX token one of the most in-demand altcoins on the market.

Demand For RTX Reaches Fever Pitch As Token Crosses Another Milestone in Presale

Analysts are predicting a surge in RTX token sales over the next seven days as the demand for payment tokens reaches a fever pitch in the ongoing bull market. The news comes on the back of Remittix’s latest milestone achievement, surpassing $24.3 million in its presale.

With the recent achievement, fans and supporters of the project will grow more confident in its ability to surge past the $30 million mark before the end of the bull run.

Remittix has caught the eye of analysts and investors alike thanks to its unique position at the intersection of traditional and blockchain-powered payments. It is set to feature innovative features, such as:

  • Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide
  • 20% referral rewards for onboarding new users
  • Support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Dogecoin Price Predictions In September, October & November: Find The Most Important Dogecoin News Today appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
