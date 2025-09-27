The post Dogecoin Price Rally: Can the New ETF Push DOGE to $0.45? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Dogecoin (DOGE), the world-famous meme coin, is back in the spotlight as the first-ever U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) begins trading. The REX-Osprey Doge ETF debuted on the CBOE exchange, offering investors the direct exposure to Dogecoin.

The strong debut of Doge ETF has investors and analysts wondering: could this ETF be the catalyst for a major DOGE rally?

Dogecoin ETF Pump Token Price

The U.S. market has witnessed a historic milestone with the official launch of the first-ever Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on September 18, 2025. Within the first hour after opening, the DOJE ETF recorded an astounding $6 million in trading volume, reflecting robust investor appetite and institutional interest

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas had predicted a modest $2.5 million in volume for the entire first day. Instead, the ETF smashed those expectations in less than 60 minutes, highlighting strong confidence in Dogecoin’s future.

Following the ETF debut, Dogecoin’s price reacted quickly, rallying toward $0.30, a level not seen in months.

More DOGE ETFs Await Approval in October

The momentum doesn’t stop with the first launch. The 21Shares spot-based DOGE ETF was recently listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a step that signals broader adoption is on the way.

At the same time, the U.S. SEC is reviewing new Dogecoin ETF applications from Grayscale and Bitwise, with final decisions expected by October 17.

Many experts believe the strong debut of the first DOGE ETF could boost the odds of approval for these upcoming filings.

Also Read :

Coinpedia Digest: This Week’s Crypto News Highlights | 27th September, 2025

,

Make-or-Break Moment For Dogecoin

As of now, DOGE is hovering near $0.23, brushing close to its rising trendline support. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez notes that the $0.22 mark could be the make-or-break zone for DOGE. Historically, Dogecoin tends to rally aggressively once major resistances turn into support.

Therefore, if bulls manage to defend this zone, it could spark renewed confidence, with the next major test sitting at the triangle’s upper boundary around $0.29 or even $0.45.

But the flip side is equally clear. Losing $0.22 could unravel the setup, opening the door to lower levels around $0.20 or even $0.19.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World! Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

FAQs