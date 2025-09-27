The post Dogecoin Price Rally: Can the New ETF Push DOGE to $0.45? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin (DOGE), the world-famous meme coin, is back in the spotlight as the first-ever U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) begins trading. The REX-Osprey Doge ETF debuted on the CBOE exchange, offering investors the direct exposure to Dogecoin. The strong debut of Doge ETF has investors and analysts wondering: could this ETF be the catalyst for …The post Dogecoin Price Rally: Can the New ETF Push DOGE to $0.45? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin (DOGE), the world-famous meme coin, is back in the spotlight as the first-ever U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) begins trading. The REX-Osprey Doge ETF debuted on the CBOE exchange, offering investors the direct exposure to Dogecoin. The strong debut of Doge ETF has investors and analysts wondering: could this ETF be the catalyst for …

Dogecoin Price Rally: Can the New ETF Push DOGE to $0.45?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/27 19:49
EPNS
PUSH$0.02821+0.42%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22924+1.74%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002343+1.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.01666-3.25%
Union
U$0.010566+0.78%
Dogecoin Price Aims for $0.3 as DOJE ETF Launch Ignites Market Hopes

The post Dogecoin Price Rally: Can the New ETF Push DOGE to $0.45? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Dogecoin (DOGE), the world-famous meme coin, is back in the spotlight as the first-ever U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) begins trading. The REX-Osprey Doge ETF debuted on the CBOE exchange, offering investors the direct exposure to Dogecoin.

The strong debut of Doge ETF has investors and analysts wondering: could this ETF be the catalyst for a major DOGE rally?

Dogecoin ETF Pump Token Price

The U.S. market has witnessed a historic milestone with the official launch of the first-ever Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on September 18, 2025. Within the first hour after opening, the DOJE ETF recorded an astounding $6 million in trading volume, reflecting robust investor appetite and institutional interest

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas had predicted a modest $2.5 million in volume for the entire first day. Instead, the ETF smashed those expectations in less than 60 minutes, highlighting strong confidence in Dogecoin’s future.

Following the ETF debut, Dogecoin’s price reacted quickly, rallying toward $0.30, a level not seen in months.

More DOGE ETFs Await Approval in October

The momentum doesn’t stop with the first launch. The 21Shares spot-based DOGE ETF was recently listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a step that signals broader adoption is on the way.

At the same time, the U.S. SEC is reviewing new Dogecoin ETF applications from Grayscale and Bitwise, with final decisions expected by October 17. 

Many experts believe the strong debut of the first DOGE ETF could boost the odds of approval for these upcoming filings.

  • Also Read :
  •   Coinpedia Digest: This Week’s Crypto News Highlights | 27th September, 2025
  •   ,

Make-or-Break Moment For Dogecoin

As of now, DOGE is hovering near $0.23, brushing close to its rising trendline support. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez notes that the $0.22 mark could be the make-or-break zone for DOGE. Historically, Dogecoin tends to rally aggressively once major resistances turn into support.

Therefore, if bulls manage to defend this zone, it could spark renewed confidence, with the next major test sitting at the triangle’s upper boundary around $0.29 or even $0.45.

But the flip side is equally clear. Losing $0.22 could unravel the setup, opening the door to lower levels around $0.20 or even $0.19.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News

FAQs

What is the Dogecoin ETF?

The Dogecoin ETF is a new U.S. investment fund that tracks Dogecoin’s price, allowing you to gain exposure to DOGE through a traditional stock exchange without owning the crypto directly.

When did the Dogecoin ETF start trading?

The first U.S. Dogecoin ETF began trading on September 18, 2025, on the CBOE exchange, marking a significant milestone for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

How did the Dogecoin ETF affect the DOGE price?

Following the ETF’s strong debut, Dogecoin’s price rallied toward $0.30. The event generated significant investor interest, acting as a positive catalyst for the token’s value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

The post Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday opted to ease interest rates for the first time in months, leading the way for potentially lower mortgage rates, bond yields and a likely boost to cryptocurrency over the coming weeks. Average long-term mortgage rates dropped to their lowest levels in months ahead of the central bank’s policy shift. Copyright{2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts The central bank’s policymaking panel voted this week to lower interest rates, which have sat between 4.25% and 4.5% since December, to a new range of 4% and 4.25%. How Will Lower Interest Rates Impact Mortgage Rates? Mortgage rates tend to fall before and during a period of interest rate cuts: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.35% from 6.5% last week, the lowest level since October 2024, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages also dropped to 5.5% from 5.6% as they neared the year-ago rate of 5.27%. When the Federal Reserve lowered the funds rate to between 0% and 0.25% during the pandemic, 30-year mortgage rates hit record lows between 2.7% and 3% by the end of 2020, according to data published by Freddie Mac. Consumers who refinanced their mortgages in 2020 saved about $5.3 billion annually as rates dropped, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Similarly, mortgage rates spiked around 7% as interest rates were hiked in 2022 and 2023, though mortgage rates appeared to react within weeks of the Fed opting to cut or raise rates. How Do Treasury Bonds Respond To Lower Interest Rates? Long-term Treasury yields are more directly influenced by interest rates, as lower rates tend to result in lower yields. When the Fed pushed rates to near zero during the pandemic, 10-year Treasury yields fell to an all-time low of 0.5%. As…
NEAR
NEAR$2.721+1.52%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1522-0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07549+1.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:59
Share
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07665+1.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.007923+3.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07549+1.54%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Share
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4178+2.22%
MANTRA
OM$0.1656+3.17%
OP
OP$0.6691+2.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue