Dogecoin price rises despite latest delay of US spot DOGE ETF launch

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 21:25
Dogecoin gained around 4% to reach $0.26 despite Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas reporting that the first US spot DOGE ETF faces another delay.

Dogecoin’s price rose Friday even as the launch of a US exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to the memecoin was delayed again, according to a Bloomberg analyst.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin (DOGE) increased by nearly 4% over the last 24 hours — reaching $0.2603 at the time of writing. The rise comes despite Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas saying Thursday that the launch of a US DOGE ETF is delayed again.

According to a Sept. 8 US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) was expected to list alongside Bonk (BONK), XRP (XRP), Bitcoin (BTC) and Trump Official (TRUMP) ETFs on Friday, Sept. 12. Still, Balchunas suggested that the listing is delayed until the middle of next week, likely Thursday.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
