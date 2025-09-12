Dogecoin price rises despite latest delay of US spot DOGE ETF launch

Dogecoin gained around 4% to reach $0.26 despite Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas reporting that the first US spot DOGE ETF faces another delay.

Dogecoin’s price rose Friday even as the launch of a US exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to the memecoin was delayed again, according to a Bloomberg analyst.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin (DOGE) increased by nearly 4% over the last 24 hours — reaching $0.2603 at the time of writing. The rise comes despite Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas saying Thursday that the launch of a US DOGE ETF is delayed again.

According to a Sept. 8 US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) was expected to list alongside Bonk (BONK), XRP (XRP), Bitcoin (BTC) and Trump Official (TRUMP) ETFs on Friday, Sept. 12. Still, Balchunas suggested that the listing is delayed until the middle of next week, likely Thursday.

