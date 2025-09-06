Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/06 23:38
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000561-4.52%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5171+2.96%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21468-0.15%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002503+1.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00699-2.78%

The Dogecoin price has been moving sideways, leaving many traders underwhelmed. But while DOGE drifts, a new contender is gaining serious momentum. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 project, has already raised over $2.8 million in its crypto presale and is priced at just $0.0055.

Analysts are now calling it a potential 100x altcoin, setting the stage for what could be one of the most explosive launches in the 2025 bull run.

Why traders are turning to Layer Brett

So why are so many investors pivoting away from DOGE? The answer is utility. While Dogecoin remains a proof-of-work chain with limited upgrades, Layer Brett is built for performance. It delivers lightning-fast transactions and gas fees that cost just pennies. At a time when Ethereum Layer 1 fees can still spike to $20, that’s a major improvement.

On top of this, LBRETT offers staking rewards of up to 915% APY for early adopters. That figure puts it miles ahead of the returns anyone could expect from holding a stagnant DOGE.

What is Layer Brett?

Layer Brett is a meme token with real utility. It fuses the viral culture of meme coin projects with the speed and scalability of an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. Think of the community energy of DOGE, but with real-world blockchain performance backing it up.

It’s also built for growth. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, gamified staking, NFT integrations, and a $1 million giveaway program already announced, Layer Brett is much more than a meme.

How does Layer Brett work?

Layer Brett processes transactions off the main Ethereum chain. This keeps them fast, cheap, and secure by leveraging Ethereum’s base layer. Buyers can pick up LBRETT using ETH, USDT, or BNB through wallets like MetaMask or Trust Wallet, then stake instantly for high-yield rewards.

With current APYs sitting at 915% for early stakers, the system is designed to reward first movers while still encouraging long-term participation.

What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) launched back in 2013 as a meme-based joke but quickly grew into one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies. Its Shiba Inu mascot made it iconic, and community support helped it surge into the mainstream. Celebrity endorsements and online hype pushed it to an all-time high of $0.7376 in May 2021.

But technology-wise, not much has changed. DOGE remains primarily a payment token, and critics argue its lack of deeper utility holds it back.

Dogecoin price outlook

The Dogecoin price today sits around $0.215, with a market cap of more than $32 billion. While that’s impressive, it also limits upside. Without major upgrades or fresh utility, growth will likely stay tied to broader market cycles or social media hype. Analysts suggest gains will be modest compared to projects with newer technology.

For many, that makes the current Dogecoin price prediction less attractive than the potential of early-stage tokens like Layer Brett.

Why Layer Brett is different

Layer Brett isn’t just hype. With its Layer 2 architecture, 10,000 TPS speed, and gas fees as low as $0.0001, it’s positioned to solve problems that DOGE never has. Pair that with massive staking incentives and strong community engagement, and it’s no surprise analysts are tipping $LBRETT as a future meme leader.

At just $0.0055, the presale offers the kind of ground-floor entry that DOGE holders can only look back on.

Conclusion

The Dogecoin price may still capture headlines, but the momentum is shifting. Layer Brett is meme-born, utility-built, and built for speed. With presale tokens selling fast, staking rewards up to 915% APY.

DOGE had its time, but the next wave belongs to projects like Layer Brett. Don’t miss it.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$91.373 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$91.373 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

PANews reported on September 6th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $91.373 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $44.7798 million in long positions and $46.5932 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $8.7795 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $19.6219 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,194.49-0.40%
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.65+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 23:30
Share
Opinion: Bitcoin is now the “hardest currency” and could completely destroy all asset classes

Opinion: Bitcoin is now the “hardest currency” and could completely destroy all asset classes

PANews reported on September 6th that Joe Burnett, head of strategy at Bitcoin treasury firm Semler Scientific, wrote on the X platform that the market is currently at the end of what Ray Dalio calls a long-term debt cycle, meaning stocks are being bid up to extreme valuations, real estate is being bid up to extreme valuations, and fixed income products are also at extreme valuations. The ultimate result of a long-term debt cycle is the devaluation of fiat currencies. The only way out is hard currency. Gold was the hardest currency in the past, and Bitcoin is the hardest currency today. Bitcoin has the potential to completely destroy all asset classes.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07866+1.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-0.74%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0020238+0.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 22:50
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207-0.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002508+1.21%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000465-0.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$91.373 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

Opinion: Bitcoin is now the “hardest currency” and could completely destroy all asset classes

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Cardano News Today: Why ADA Whales Are Backing This New Altcoin With 40x Growth Potential

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List