Dogecoin may see moderate gains, but Remittix's $26.3M raise, CertiK #1 rank, wallet beta, and 15% referral rewards make RTX the stronger 50x–100x play.

Dogecoin & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Could See Prices Explode Within Weeks

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 19:00
As investors continue to rotate capital ahead of Q4, Dogecoin and Remittix remain at the top of the list of the “best altcoins to buy”. Analysts forecast that the prices of both DOGE and RTX will surge in the coming weeks.

While investors look forward to explosive gains, they also need a project that offers long-term sustainability and utility. They continue to ask, which is the better investment option between the two? RTX or DOGE? Let’s find out. 

Dogecoin: The Legendary Meme Coin With A Slow Momentum 

During the 2021 bull run, Dogecoin was the best investment option. DOGE thrived on hype, speculation, endorsements from Elon Musk, and adoption as a means of payment.  

It experienced high price volatility, delivering over 1,000x returns to early investors and flipping thousands of dollars into millions. However, like typical meme coins, DOGE lacked real-world utility. And the shift in the market from meme coins to utility-focused projects has caused Dogecoin’s momentum to slow. 

Dogecoin price predictions from different analysts indicate moderate gains. And without significant upgrades or utility to the ecosystem, DOGE might fall behind emerging projects with utilities. With its large market cap of over $32 billion, a price explosion from current levels is unlikely. For investors seeking a 50x return, Remittix (RTX) is the better investment option.

Remittix, The 100x Altcoin Experts Are Betting On

Remittix is a PayFi project designed for everyday crypto payments. It facilitates fast transactions across 30+ countries and supports over 40 cryptocurrencies across various blockchains. 

Remittix

It focuses on retail and business adoption, with APIs designed to help merchants and freelancers process crypto payments seamlessly. Remittix is bridging a $19 trillion payment gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency. 

Remittix offers numerous earning opportunities for its users. Users can earn a 15% reward for referring a new buyer to the presale (15% of the referral purchase back in USDT). 

Remittix highlights:

  • The remittix team is now verified by CertiK, the #1 blockchain security firm. RTX is ranked #1 on CertiK for pre-launch Token.
  • The liquidity pool and team tokens have been locked for three years to ensure investors’ confidence.
  • Beta testing for the Remittix wallet is now live, with community users actively testing it.
  • Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

