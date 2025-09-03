Dogecoin Rival Tipped for 17,000% Surge By 2026, With Analysts Saying It Could Surpass Pi Coin By October

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/03 22:41
Layer Brett

The post Dogecoin Rival Tipped for 17,000% Surge By 2026, With Analysts Saying It Could Surpass Pi Coin By October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A new contender is shaking up the crypto scene, and it’s gunning directly for the top meme coins. Forget the simple charm of Dogecoin for a moment; a powerful new Layer 2 project called Layer Brett is currently in presale, boasting the kind of utility and scalability that could redefine what a meme token can achieve.

Analysts are already buzzing, predicting an astounding 17,000% surge by 2026, with some even whispering it could outpace Pi Coin as early as October.

Dogecoin’s New Rival: Utility On Layer 2

Many meme coins, including the venerable Dogecoin (DOGE), operate on older, often congested blockchains. This means slower transactions and, let’s be honest, higher gas fees than anyone wants to pay. Layer Brett shatters this norm. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 crypto, it’s engineered for lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees, a far cry from Ethereum Layer 1’s often prohibitive costs.

This isn’t just another hype-driven DOGE rival; it’s where meme coins finally get utility functions, bringing real-world blockchain scalability to the fun, community-powered world of meme culture. This means your trades and staking interactions are not only nearly instant, but now developers can make dApps, DeFi platforms, launch NFTs, and so much more.

Can DOGE do that?

Surpassing Pi Coin Is A Reality

Why are experts so confident Layer Brett could surpass Pi Coin by October? It comes down to tangible utility and enticing rewards right from the start. While PI has been in a long, drawn-out mainnet development, Layer Brett offers immediate value for early backers. The presale provides a low entry point ($0.0053 per $LBRETT), and early investors can immediately stake their tokens for impressive rewards.

We’re talking about initial APYs as high as 1,090%, creating a powerful incentive for long-term holding. Compare that to the often-uncertain path of PI, Layer Brett isn’t just about promises; it’s built to deliver:

  • Ethereum Layer 2 Power: High-speed, low-cost, and incredibly scalable transactions, all while leveraging Ethereum’s rock-solid security.
  • Early Presale Access: Jump in now to secure $LBRETT at its initial price, positioning yourself for potential future growth.
  • Exceptional Staking Benefits: Earn substantial rewards from day one, with APYs designed to greatly benefit early participants.
  • Meme Energy, Real Utility: Unlike many basic meme tokens, Layer Brett is tech-backed, offering a blend of viral appeal and practical blockchain solutions.
  • Massive Giveaway: A $1 million giveaway program is in the pipeline, further boosting community engagement.

Layer Brett isn’t just another coin on the block, it’s a completely new Layer 2 blockchain built for performance and user rewards. It’s an escape from the limitations, a leap into a truly decentralized, self-custodial future.

The Ascent: Outperforming the Pack

This isn’t just another low cap crypto gem hoping for a lucky break. Layer Brett is directly targeting dominance in the growing Layer 2 space. While PI has around 200 TPS, it is still slow by today’s requirements. DOGE, being a plain meme coin, simply has no utility functions at all.

This is where $LBRETT truly shines: better than DOGE and PI combined.

Don’t Miss Out on 17,000% Gains

Ready to leave the slow lane behind? Experts have tipped Layer Brett to outpace PI and DOGE easily, thanks to its estimated 17,000% rise by next year.

You can be a part of this journey too. All it takes is a visit to the Layer Brett website and entering the presale with ETH or USDT. $LBRETT can be staked immediately to make even further gains.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.38559+7.69%
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.49+1.78%
U
U$0.01318-6.65%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004607+1.18%
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Crypto VC partner loses 'life savings' during fake Zoom call

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
SIX
SIX$0.02144+0.09%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003829-4.89%
VinuChain
VC$0.00354-10.15%
PANews2025/06/19 20:51
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

