Dogecoin Sentiment Splits: Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Next PEPE Targeting A 50x Breakout

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 23:28
The debate around Dogecoin (DOGE) is heating up again. Once the undisputed leader of meme coins, DOGE now faces divided sentiment among its holders. Some remain loyal to its cultural legacy, while others are quietly moving their capital into newer projects with bigger upside. At the front of that rotation is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a viral Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that analysts believe could follow in Pepe coin’s footsteps and deliver a 50x breakout in 2025.

Dogecoin’s reputation keeps it alive

No matter how the market shifts, Dogecoin will always have history on its side. It was the first meme coin to go mainstream, boosted by Elon Musk’s tweets and its quirky branding. DOGE’s community remains one of the most active in crypto, and its liquidity ensures it stays a top-10 coin by market cap.

But here’s the problem: cultural relevance doesn’t always equal explosive growth. With a market cap already in the tens of billions, the upside for Dogecoin (DOGE)looks capped. Analysts see room for moderate price increases, but nothing close to the exponential multiples retail traders now expect from meme coin speculation.

Traders chase volatility, not comfort

Retail investors aren’t in the game for 20 percent moves. They want asymmetric bets where small positions can turn into massive returns. That is why attention is shifting away from older tokens like DOGE toward new entries that carry viral momentum. This isn’t about abandoning Dogecoin, but about recognizing that its growth trajectory now appeals more to conservative holders than to traders chasing the next big win.

Enter Layer Brett: the meme coin built for 2025

This is where Layer Brett ($LBRETT) enters the story. It is not just another meme coin, it is a meme coin built on Ethereum Layer 2. That means instant transactions, pennies for gas fees, and scalability baked into its design. Add on top staking rewards nearing the thousands of percent, and it gives traders both a viral narrative and a financial incentive to hold.

The presale has already pulled in thousands of participants, and online buzz is accelerating across Telegram and X. The parallels to Pepe coin’s early success in 2023 are hard to ignore.

Why analysts are calling for 50x

The 50x prediction for Layer Brett may sound ambitious, but analysts argue it is realistic. Meme coins thrive on speculation, and when the right token hits the market at the right time, capital floods in fast. Pepe coin did exactly that in 2023, turning small bets into fortunes. Brett is positioned to follow that path, except with stronger infrastructure and Ethereum Layer 2 backing it up.

With Ethereum scaling adoption forecasted to reach over $10 trillion annually by 2027, Brett has more than just memes on its side. It has timing and technology that align perfectly with where the market is heading.

Dogecoin vs. Brett: Different value for different players

The split sentiment around Dogecoin highlights the choice investors face today. DOGE is the safe, established meme coin. It offers stability, deep liquidity, and cultural relevance. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is the high-risk, high-reward option with 50x potential. For retail traders who thrive on volatility and speculation, Brett is where the opportunity lies.

Conclusion

The Dogecoin community will keep the token alive, but its days as the explosive growth leader of meme coins may be over. Analysts believe the spotlight is shifting to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), the project capturing liquidity and attention ahead of 2025.

DOGE built the foundation. Brett could deliver the breakout.

Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

