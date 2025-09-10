Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Looking For The Next 100x Turn To Remittix During Groundbreaking Presale

Crypto investors are never at rest. They are always searching for projects and tokens that will deliver massive gains. Currently, the hunt includes established meme coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders liquidating their holdings and eyeing a new opportunity.

While DOGE and SHIB remain household names in the meme sector and cryptocurrency market, their investors increasingly opt for a PayFi project, Remittix (RTX), with a 100x potential.

Dogecoin: The Waning Meme Coin Leader

Dogecoin is the undisputed pioneer of the meme coin sector. Although created as a joke, Dogecoin has inspired a whole movement after viral social hype and endorsements from popular figures.

Dogecoin delivered over 1000x to early investors from January to March, who minted millionaires. And it reached an all-time high of $0.73 in May 2021.

Although Dogecoin seems to have maxed out its early explosive potential, it still has its brand power, deep liquidity and is listed on every major exchange with tight spreads. While some investors are optimistic, the smart money is diversifying.

Remember, Dogecoin is an established token with a market cap of over $32 billion, which moves more slowly. A 2x in Dogecoin has massive inflows, which is almost impossible.

Shiba Inu, The Fallen Meme King

Once regarded as the meme coin king, Shiba Inu has fallen. Although the ecosystem continues to work and expand its ecosystem through Shibarium, a layer-2 blockchain, SHIB’s price momentum is still slow.

Shiba Inu’s circulating supply remains large, as token burn has reduced. There are also rumours of a possible decentralised exchange and metaverse plans.

Remittix: The PayFi Altcoin With 100x Potential

Remittix (RTX) is a PayFi platform that facilitates instant crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries, supports 40+ cryptocurrencies and offers real-time FX conversion.

Remittix (RTX) is bridging a $19 trillion global gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency. It has a deflationary tokenomics, with only 750 million RTX (50% of the total supply) available on presale. Priced at $0.1050, RTX has raised over $24,8 million in presale, with over 654 million tokens bought.

Presale Highlights:

A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.

RTX is built for real-world utility and adoption, not speculation like meme coins.

Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards by sharing the project.

