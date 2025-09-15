Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett; Which Of These Are Top Crypto Analysts Expecting To Skyrocket In September

Crypto News

As the crypto market gains momentum in September, meme coins are once again at the center of investor discussions.

With Dogecoin and Shiba Inu reclaiming headlines and Layer Brett (LBRETT) gaining traction during its presale, many traders are trying to figure out which of these tokens could offer the biggest return in the coming weeks. While each has a different story and market position, analysts say they all carry upside, though one may stand out for early-stage potential.

Dogecoin: The OG meme coin with fresh momentum

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.30 as of mid-September, bouncing back alongside the broader altcoin recovery. DOGE continues to benefit from its brand power, grassroots community, and association with Elon Musk, whose posts on X (formerly Twitter) often spark trading volume.

Although Dogecoin lacks smart contracts or a complex DeFi ecosystem, its simplicity is part of its appeal. It’s fast, cheap to send, and widely recognized. Recent speculation around a potential DOGE ETF has also added fuel to the fire, even if formal filings haven’t been made yet.

Technical analysts are watching the $0.35 to $0.38 range as a potential breakout zone. If the meme coin trend continues and social engagement remains high, DOGE could see another wave of retail interest this September.

Shiba Inu: Building a full ecosystem beyond the meme

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is no longer just a copycat meme coin. It has evolved into a multi-layered project with real infrastructure and utility. Currently trading around $0.0000137, SHIB operates on its own Layer 2 blockchain, called Shibarium, which significantly reduces transaction costs and speeds up processing.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem also includes tokens like BONE and LEASH, along with projects such as SHIB: The Metaverse, NFT collections, and growing DeFi tools. Shibarium’s recent upgrades have improved usability for developers and are helping bring new projects into the SHIB universe.

Analysts say SHIB’s appeal lies in its long-term roadmap. While short-term spikes depend on meme trends, its Layer 2 tech and expanding community could support sustainable price growth if adoption continues.

Layer Brett: The early-stage gem analysts are watching closely

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quickly rising through the ranks of top presale tokens this month. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends meme coin virality with utility, something many meme tokens lack.

Currently in presale at $0.0058, Layer Brett has raised over $3.6 million, with thousands of wallets already participating. What’s driving momentum isn’t just hype; it’s the live staking system offering over 720% APY, a huge draw for DeFi users looking for passive income before launch.

Staking is available through MetaMask and Trust Wallet with no KYC required. LBRETT also plans to launch NFT integration, gamified staking features, and multichain support, and maintains a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens. A $1 million community giveaway is live now, further driving buzz on X and Telegram.

Some early investors compare buying LBRETT now to getting into SHIB or DOGE in their early days, low price, strong community energy, and a promising roadmap.

Final thought: Which one is set to skyrocket in September?

Dogecoin brings legacy strength and unmatched name recognition. Shiba Inu offers a growing ecosystem and a working Layer 2 blockchain. But Layer Brett, still in its presale phase, has the biggest room to grow, especially for traders looking for high-upside, early-stage entries.

With momentum building across the meme coin space, keeping an eye on all three makes sense, but those chasing the next big breakout might want to watch Layer Brett most closely this September.

