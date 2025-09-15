Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett; Which Of These Are Top Crypto Analysts Expecting To Skyrocket In September

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 17:21
Threshold
T$0.01669-1.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.06291-2.44%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001305-7.05%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1925-5.95%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005751-9.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000598-1.80%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5278-5.22%
Crypto News
  • 15 September 2025
  • |
  • 12:15

As the crypto market gains momentum in September, meme coins are once again at the center of investor discussions.

With Dogecoin and Shiba Inu reclaiming headlines and Layer Brett (LBRETT) gaining traction during its presale, many traders are trying to figure out which of these tokens could offer the biggest return in the coming weeks. While each has a different story and market position, analysts say they all carry upside, though one may stand out for early-stage potential.

Dogecoin: The OG meme coin with fresh momentum

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.30 as of mid-September, bouncing back alongside the broader altcoin recovery. DOGE continues to benefit from its brand power, grassroots community, and association with Elon Musk, whose posts on X (formerly Twitter) often spark trading volume.

Although Dogecoin lacks smart contracts or a complex DeFi ecosystem, its simplicity is part of its appeal. It’s fast, cheap to send, and widely recognized. Recent speculation around a potential DOGE ETF has also added fuel to the fire, even if formal filings haven’t been made yet.

Technical analysts are watching the $0.35 to $0.38 range as a potential breakout zone. If the meme coin trend continues and social engagement remains high, DOGE could see another wave of retail interest this September.

Shiba Inu: Building a full ecosystem beyond the meme

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is no longer just a copycat meme coin. It has evolved into a multi-layered project with real infrastructure and utility. Currently trading around $0.0000137, SHIB operates on its own Layer 2 blockchain, called Shibarium, which significantly reduces transaction costs and speeds up processing.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem also includes tokens like BONE and LEASH, along with projects such as SHIB: The Metaverse, NFT collections, and growing DeFi tools. Shibarium’s recent upgrades have improved usability for developers and are helping bring new projects into the SHIB universe.

Analysts say SHIB’s appeal lies in its long-term roadmap. While short-term spikes depend on meme trends, its Layer 2 tech and expanding community could support sustainable price growth if adoption continues.

Layer Brett: The early-stage gem analysts are watching closely

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quickly rising through the ranks of top presale tokens this month. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends meme coin virality with utility, something many meme tokens lack.

Currently in presale at $0.0058, Layer Brett has raised over $3.6 million, with thousands of wallets already participating. What’s driving momentum isn’t just hype; it’s the live staking system offering over 720% APY, a huge draw for DeFi users looking for passive income before launch.

Staking is available through MetaMask and Trust Wallet with no KYC required. LBRETT also plans to launch NFT integration, gamified staking features, and multichain support, and maintains a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens. A $1 million community giveaway is live now, further driving buzz on X and Telegram.

Some early investors compare buying LBRETT now to getting into SHIB or DOGE in their early days, low price, strong community energy, and a promising roadmap.

Final thought: Which one is set to skyrocket in September?

Dogecoin brings legacy strength and unmatched name recognition. Shiba Inu offers a growing ecosystem and a working Layer 2 blockchain. But Layer Brett, still in its presale phase, has the biggest room to grow, especially for traders looking for high-upside, early-stage entries.

With momentum building across the meme coin space, keeping an eye on all three makes sense, but those chasing the next big breakout might want to watch Layer Brett most closely this September.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/dogecoin-shiba-inu-layer-brett-which-of-these-are-top-crypto-analysts-expecting-to-skyrocket-in-september/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$16.021-0.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06292-2.38%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003992+8.62%
NFT
NFT$0.000000442+0.09%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

TLDR Altcoin Season Index reached 67% in 2025, the highest level this year, with 75% needed to officially signal altcoin season Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) shows a bear flag breakdown on weekly charts, indicating market share is rotating from Bitcoin to altcoins Only 8 more of the top 100 altcoins need to outperform Bitcoin over 90 [...] The post Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03461-10.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,758.09-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889-10.50%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/15 16:51
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Blockchain-based satellite telecom is solving the global digital divide | Opinion

Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence Before Fed Rate Decision