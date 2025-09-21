Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are back in the spotlight as traders gear up for the next bull run. Both tokens are expected to reach new highs in 2025, supported by strong communities and continued visibility in the market. But while their growth may be steady, a new Ethereum Layer 2 project called Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is being tipped by analysts as a coin with the potential to deliver 100–200x returns, multiples that larger meme coins can no longer match.

Dogecoin’s steady climb

Dogecoin remains the original meme token and continues to command attention from retail investors and mainstream media. Over a decade since its launch, it still benefits from one of the most loyal communities in crypto. DOGE is currently trading around $0.27, and many analysts believe it could push back toward $0.50 in 2025 if the broader market trend holds.

That said, Dogecoin’s large market cap makes it harder to achieve the kind of explosive growth it once delivered. While it remains a strong candidate for moderate gains, its upside potential is far more limited compared to early-stage meme coins now entering the market.

Shiba Inu pushes forward with Shibarium

Shiba Inu rose to prominence as the self-proclaimed “Dogecoin killer” and has since built an extensive ecosystem around its token. The launch of Shibarium, its own Layer 2 network, has given SHIB a role beyond memes by introducing scaling features, DeFi activity, and even metaverse-related projects. This has helped keep it relevant among the largest meme coins in circulation.

The Shiba Inu Price could see fresh momentum if Shibarium adoption expands and more applications are built on top of it. However, like Dogecoin, its size makes another 100x breakout highly unlikely. For that reason, many traders are looking at newer meme tokens with smaller valuations and bigger upside potential.

Why Layer Brett is standing out

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is quickly becoming one of the standout presale tokens of 2025. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it’s designed to handle transactions faster and at a fraction of the usual cost, all while benefiting from Ethereum’s security. By blending meme culture with practical blockchain features, Layer Brett is carving out a niche that sets it apart from the wave of meme coins that depend only on hype.

The presale has already raised more than $3.8 million, with tokens available at just $0.0058. Early buyers can stake through the project’s dApp, with current rewards sitting around 670% APY. These rates will decline as more holders participate, rewarding early adopters who act quickly.

To keep engagement high, the roadmap includes NFT integrations, gamified reward features, and a $1 million community giveaway. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and transparent tokenomics, Layer Brett is positioning itself as a meme coin that blends culture with blockchain fundamentals, a combination many believe could fuel a 100–200x rally in the next cycle.

Conclusion

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu may both reach new peaks in 2025, but their size means the upside is capped compared to emerging projects. For investors seeking exponential gains, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is being highlighted as one of the most promising opportunities, offering a rare mix of early entry pricing, strong staking rewards, and Layer 2 scalability.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.