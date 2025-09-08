Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/08 02:00
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000583+10.62%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01831-0.59%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002615+2.95%

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain two of the most recognizable meme coins, but their price action has been slow in 2025, leaving many investors questioning their growth potential. Meanwhile, Rollblock is stealing the spotlight with a live iGaming ecosystem, $11.5 million raised in presale, and a deflationary revenue model that rewards holders weekly.

With analysts projecting explosive upside, Rollblock could be the token capable of turning $2,000 into $20,000 in quarter 4.

Rollblock Sets Itself Apart as a Top Crypto to Watch in 2025

Rollblock (RBLK) is standing out this year by blending powerful tokenomics with a thriving entertainment ecosystem. Rollblock’s presale has already raised over $11.5 million and attracted 55,000+ users, underlining both investor confidence and community trust.

The platform offers more than 12,000 games, ranging from slots and live tables to global wagering markets. With seamless onboarding, $1,100 bonuses for new players, and full licensing, Rollblock is positioned for credibility and strong adoption before exchange listings.

What makes it even more compelling is its revenue-sharing model. Each week, 30% of platform revenue goes to RBLK buybacks, with 60% permanently burned and 40% redistributed to stakers. With yields reaching up to 30% APY, holders are incentivized to stay long term, while the deflationary structure steadily reduces supply.

Rollblock’s standout features include:

  1. 55,000+ active users before launch, reflecting strong real demand.
  2. 12,000+ titles available at launch, offering unmatched gaming variety.
  3. Weekly buybacks and token burns, building lasting value through scarcity.

At just $0.068—after already rising 500% in presale—Rollblock is one of the few tokens combining live user activity with sustainable revenue mechanics. Analysts believe this setup could power a surge toward $1 and establish RBLK as one of the breakout crypto stories of 2025.

Dogecoin gains spotlight with CleanCore treasury move

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.2128, slipping slightly after intraday moves between $0.212 and $0.223. The coin faces resistance near $0.224 and support at $0.209, but rising trading volume suggests increased market participation.

Source

The bigger story is CleanCore Solutions’ decision to make DOGE its official treasury reserve asset. By raising $175 million in a private placement and acquiring Dogecoin directly, CleanCore is giving DOGE a landmark role—cementing its presence as more than just a meme coin.

Shiba Inu Price Faces Uncertainty as Whales Accumulate

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to trade within a narrow band between $0.000012 and $0.000013, frustrating many investors with its lack of upward momentum. The token’s struggle to set fresh highs has raised questions about its long-term price prospects.

Source

However, analysts don’t expect SHIB to collapse by “adding a zero.” On the contrary, whale activity is picking up. A recent transfer of 15.31 billion SHIB into an ETH wallet suggests growing confidence, sparking speculation about a potential rally.

Why Rollblock Could Outpace Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu thrive on meme culture and community sentiment, often moving with speculation rather than fundamentals.

With over 12,000 live games, weekly revenue buybacks, and staking rewards of up to 30% APY, Rollblock offers real adoption and measurable returns.

Here is how Rollblock compares to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu:

MetricsRollblock (RBLK)Dogecoin (DOGE)Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Current price$0.068 (presale price)$0.21$0.000012
Use CaseCrypto gaming ecosystem with deflationary tokenomicsPeer-to-peer payment; meme coin with community backingMeme coin ecosystem with Shibarium L2, NFT and DeFi integration
Market Cap$11.5 M+ in presale$30B+$7B+
Growth Outlook500% presale price rallyStagnant price trend; growing whale accumulation

Backed by $11.5 million raised in presale and growing momentum, Rollblock positions itself as a project designed for sustained value creation—appealing to those seeking long-term compounding rather than short-lived speculation.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.36812-2.53%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

The post Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards. Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside. Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift. This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.50%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.95+2.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255+1.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:08
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.0118+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks