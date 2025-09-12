Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 05:30
Dogecoin and Rollblock are commanding huge attention right now for very different reasons.

While Dogecoin is fighting to prove itself as a legitimate investment, Rollblock is on track to rally up to 20x this year as smart traders race to secure tokens before the presale closes. For anyone watching closely, the story here isn’t just about meme coins, it’s about where the next wave of serious gains and adoption might come from…

Rollblock (RBLK): Presale Window Closing Fast

The Rollblock (RBLK) Web3 gaming platform is already fully live, offering over 12,000 AI-powered games ranging from live poker and blackjack to sports prediction leagues. 

Every wager and payout runs transparently on the Ethereum blockchain, giving players full confidence in the fairness of outcomes. Security is assured through SolidProof audits, and regulation is locked in with Anjouan licensing. This is not another whitepaper dream but a fully operational platform building the foundation of GambleFi and delivering on its roadmap.

RBLK’s utility is what’s standing out to investors right now. Holders get access to weekly revenue share payouts, high APY staking, and even daily rakebacks for playing. Unlike speculative tokens, Rollblock generates real revenue and pushes it back into its ecosystem, fueling constant buybacks and token burns. 

That design has set RBLK apart as one of the best crypto to invest in heading into 2025.

  • 30% of platform revenue used to buy back RBLK
  • 60% of those tokens burned permanently, shrinking the supply
  • Staking rewards of up to 30% APY for holders
  • A capped supply of 1 billion tokens that cannot inflate
  • Fiat integration through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, and Mastercard

Tokens are selling quickly, with more than 83% already gone at $0.068. The presale has raised over $11.6 million so far, and with exchange listings on the horizon and only 20 days left before the presale end date is announced, the urgency is real. 

Investors are also watching YouTube coverage from Freddie Finance, who breaks down the GambleFi model in detail:

Dogecoin: ETF Launch Sparks New Momentum

Dogecoin is trading at $0.2405 today. 

The recent launch of the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF on NYSE Arca has been the biggest catalyst for price, driving a 12.2% surge in recent weeks. As analyst Hype DYOR pointed out: “$DOGE is gaining momentum ahead of the expected launch of the first US $DOGE ETF, with price already rebounding 20% to $0.24.” 

This ETF, managed by Rex-Osprey, is the first U.S. regulated fund offering direct exposure to Dogecoin. Approval by the SEC signals growing acceptance of meme coins in traditional finance. 

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas commented that while Dogecoin may be “useless by design,” the ETF’s novelty could still mirror Bitcoin ETFs that attracted $10 billion in inflows. That legitimization could bring new liquidity, pushing Dogecoin further into the ranks of top cryptocurrencies.

Comparing The Numbers

TokenPriceMarket CapSupply (Circulating)Revenue SharePotential Upside
Rollblock$0.068N/A (presale)1B (hard cap)Yes, weekly buybacks + burns20x in 2025
Dogecoin$0.2405$36.3B150.88B (inflationary)NoneETF-driven growth

The Smart Money Shifts Into RBLK

Investors are starting to see a clear difference between these tokens. 

Dogecoin is gaining credibility with an ETF, but it remains hugely inflationary and dependent on speculation. Rollblock is deflationary, with its growth tied directly to platform revenue and a booming GambleFi sector. 

For traders looking for the next 100x crypto or the best low market cap crypto, RBLK has emerged as one of the top crypto projects to watch.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
