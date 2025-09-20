The post “Dogecoin to the Moon?” Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back 500,000,000 DOGE complete picture The case for Dogecoin reaching $1 became stronger the moment the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF began trading and exceeded expectations.  The Rex Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) reached $5.81 million in turnover within the first hour of trading, which is 140% higher than the day-one forecast of Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas and almost six times higher than the average for new ETFs over a full session.  For context, it takes many products weeks to reach that level of liquidity, but DOJE did it before lunch. This came on top of an already noticeable price increase on spot markets.  Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back Over the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has gained 13.9%, and over the last seven days, it has increased by 38%, taking the coin to $0.2963. This is the highest price since January, and it is only a few cents away from the key $0.30 handle that traders mark as short-term resistance.  Market voices are adding fuel to the fire. Traders such as Unipcs, who turned a $16,000 BONK investment into $13.7 million on paper, argue that most are under-exposed and that the parabolic phase has not yet begun for DOGE. the renowned Bloomberg ETF analyst @EricBalchunas just posted that the first Dogecoin ETF in the US has gotten 140% more volume than his day 1 expectation in just the first hour and many continue to underestimate how aggressively $DOGE is about to pump Doge is getting ready to… https://t.co/pyLf5sInyg — Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Guy’) 🎒 (@theunipcs) September 18, 2025 With ETF liquidity confirmed, institutional wallets buying nine-figure sums of tokens and price levels moving back toward $0.30, the path to $1 DOGE in this cycle appears less like a meme and more like a mathematical certainty,… The post “Dogecoin to the Moon?” Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back 500,000,000 DOGE complete picture The case for Dogecoin reaching $1 became stronger the moment the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF began trading and exceeded expectations.  The Rex Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) reached $5.81 million in turnover within the first hour of trading, which is 140% higher than the day-one forecast of Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas and almost six times higher than the average for new ETFs over a full session.  For context, it takes many products weeks to reach that level of liquidity, but DOJE did it before lunch. This came on top of an already noticeable price increase on spot markets.  Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back Over the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has gained 13.9%, and over the last seven days, it has increased by 38%, taking the coin to $0.2963. This is the highest price since January, and it is only a few cents away from the key $0.30 handle that traders mark as short-term resistance.  Market voices are adding fuel to the fire. Traders such as Unipcs, who turned a $16,000 BONK investment into $13.7 million on paper, argue that most are under-exposed and that the parabolic phase has not yet begun for DOGE. the renowned Bloomberg ETF analyst @EricBalchunas just posted that the first Dogecoin ETF in the US has gotten 140% more volume than his day 1 expectation in just the first hour and many continue to underestimate how aggressively $DOGE is about to pump Doge is getting ready to… https://t.co/pyLf5sInyg — Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Guy’) 🎒 (@theunipcs) September 18, 2025 With ETF liquidity confirmed, institutional wallets buying nine-figure sums of tokens and price levels moving back toward $0.30, the path to $1 DOGE in this cycle appears less like a meme and more like a mathematical certainty,…

“Dogecoin to the Moon?” Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:43
1
1$0.006311-44.79%
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.05%
Union
U$0.013956+1.10%
SIX
SIX$0.02207+0.45%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002349-2.20%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.08994-1.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26875+0.51%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001374-11.75%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002625+2.02%
  • Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back
  • 500,000,000 DOGE complete picture

The case for Dogecoin reaching $1 became stronger the moment the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF began trading and exceeded expectations. 

The Rex Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) reached $5.81 million in turnover within the first hour of trading, which is 140% higher than the day-one forecast of Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas and almost six times higher than the average for new ETFs over a full session. 

For context, it takes many products weeks to reach that level of liquidity, but DOJE did it before lunch.

This came on top of an already noticeable price increase on spot markets. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back

Over the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has gained 13.9%, and over the last seven days, it has increased by 38%, taking the coin to $0.2963. This is the highest price since January, and it is only a few cents away from the key $0.30 handle that traders mark as short-term resistance. 

Market voices are adding fuel to the fire. Traders such as Unipcs, who turned a $16,000 BONK investment into $13.7 million on paper, argue that most are under-exposed and that the parabolic phase has not yet begun for DOGE.

With ETF liquidity confirmed, institutional wallets buying nine-figure sums of tokens and price levels moving back toward $0.30, the path to $1 DOGE in this cycle appears less like a meme and more like a mathematical certainty, says the top meme coin trader.

500,000,000 DOGE complete picture

On the weekly chart, this also reset the eight-month high, placing DOGE at the top of the large-cap leaderboard, above Solana, XRP and Ethereum in terms of percentage gains over this period.

DOGE/USDT by TradingView

In the meantime, U.S. company CleanCore Solutions disclosed the accumulation of over 500 million DOGE in the days following its market entry and confirmed plans to increase this figure to one billion DOGE within 30 days.

This equates to almost $300 million at current prices and highlights how corporate wallets are stepping in alongside retail.

Source: https://u.today/dogecoin-to-the-moon-top-meme-coin-trader-reveals-1-doge-price-prediction-1

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.5318+0.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01376+0.51%
MetYa
MET$0.2377-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

The post PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s center of gravity is shifting from speculation to services. PayPal is opening the door to peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency transfers, building on its growing presence in digital assets. Its stablecoin, PYUSD, has already surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization. Google is piloting a payment protocol designed for AI agents, with built-in support for stablecoins — highlighting the role dollar-pegged crypto could play in the emerging web economy. Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners face tighter margins from rising costs, higher difficulty levels and growing competition. Yet several companies are thriving by pivoting into data-center and AI infrastructure, sending their share prices sharply higher in recent weeks. This week’s Crypto Biz covers PayPal’s P2P rollout, the shifting economics of Bitcoin mining, Google’s open-source AI payment initiative and Bitwise’s bid for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on stablecoins and tokenization. PayPal rolls out P2P crypto transfers with new “links” feature PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer offerings with a new feature that allows US users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within PayPal and Venmo, without relying on external exchanges. The service, called PayPal links, generates one-time links in the app that can be shared via text, email or chat. The feature will extend to Venmo, enabling direct transfers of cryptocurrencies and PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, between users. For US customers, PayPal said that personal friends-and-family crypto transfers will not trigger 1099-K tax reporting, though other types of crypto transactions may still be taxable The rollout is part of PayPal World, the company’s interoperability framework aimed at connecting wallets and payment systems across its ecosystem. PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, has experienced significant growth since launch, reaching a market cap of roughly $1.3 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin miners outperform BTC Shares of several major Bitcoin mining companies have surged over the past month, even as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price…
1
1$0.006301-44.88%
Sidekick
K$0.1634+4.07%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09899+3.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:22
Share
Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

TLDR: The Federal Reserve lowered rates by 25 bps, starting its first easing cycle of 2025. Lower rates tend to weaken the dollar, often driving capital into risk assets like crypto. Analysts say cheaper liquidity can fuel Bitcoin and altcoin demand as yields fall. Investors are watching price reactions closely as markets price in more [...] The post Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689+0.68%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005283+9.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.008083-15.37%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD

Solana and Aptos Wait on Charts While  BlockchainFX Delivers Income: Is it the Best Crypto to Buy Now?