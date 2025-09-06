Dogecoin Treasury Company CleanCore Solutions Completes $175 Million PIPE Financing, with Pantera and Others Participating

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Globenewswire, CleanCore Solutions, a NYSE American listed company under the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it has completed US$175 million in private equity investment (PIPE) financing, with participation from MOZAYYX, Pantera, GSR, FalconX, Borderless and Mythos. After the transaction was completed, the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge officially established the official DOGE treasury (supported by 21Shares), and House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta joined CleanCore Solutions as chief investment officer. The funds raised will be used to purchase DOGE tokens.
