Dogecoin Treasury Surges Past 500M as CleanCore Doubles Down

Today, it’s edging closer to reality. CleanCore Solutions, a U.S.-listed company best known for its aqueous ozone cleaning systems, is executing one of the boldest experiments yet: building a billion-DOGE treasury to cement Dogecoin’s place in corporate finance.

Halfway to a Billion Coins

This week, CleanCore revealed that its reserves have crossed the halfway mark. Following a $130 million purchase on Thursday and another $285 million acquisition earlier in the week, the company now controls over 500 million DOGE. The plan is to reach 1 billion tokens within 30 days, equivalent to roughly 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply.

Marco Margiotta, the company’s chief investment officer — and also CEO of House of Doge, the commercial arm of the Dogecoin Foundation — framed the effort as more than just balance sheet management. According to him, the goal is to make Dogecoin a premier reserve asset while expanding its use in payments, tokenization, and cross-border remittances.

Stock Market Rollercoaster

The strategy hasn’t come without turbulence. When CleanCore announced on September 3 that it would raise $175 million via private placement to fund its DOGE accumulation, shares crashed by 60%. Despite the selloff, the raise closed successfully just two days later, giving the company fresh firepower to keep buying.

Since then, sentiment has turned. CleanCore stock closed Thursday at $3.98 before jumping nearly 12% in after-hours trading. Even with volatility, shares are up more than 200% in 2025, reflecting both investor anxiety and speculative enthusiasm over its DOGE-heavy play.

Financial results show a mixed picture: June-quarter revenue rose 26% year-on-year, but net profit margins collapsed by more than 200%. That imbalance highlights the risks of tying corporate fortunes to crypto, even as it draws headlines and liquidity.

DOGE Rally and ETF Hype

The timing has worked in CleanCore’s favor. Dogecoin prices have surged roughly 23% over the past week, part of a broader meme coin revival. Traders are also watching closely for the first U.S. spot DOGE exchange-traded fund. The Rex-Osprey Doge ETF, originally set to launch Thursday, has now been delayed until next week, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The delay is procedural, but anticipation remains high.

A Test Case for Meme Coin Treasuries

If CleanCore succeeds in hitting its 1 billion DOGE target, it will set a precedent for how non-crypto companies might integrate meme coins into corporate strategy. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum treasuries — which have become relatively common — a large-scale DOGE reserve would signal growing institutional willingness to experiment with unconventional digital assets.

The question now is whether CleanCore’s gamble will inspire imitators, or whether the market will punish it for making a meme coin central to its identity. For Dogecoin believers, the answer may depend less on spreadsheets and more on whether DOGE continues to hold its newfound momentum.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

