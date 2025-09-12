Dogecoin Up 20% as CleanCore Buys $125M in DOGE —Maxi Doge Could Explode Next

Dogecoin has been steadily rallying, increasing nearly 20% to about $0.25, after a large purchase from CleanCore Solutions. The industry giant added over 500M DOGE (worth $125M) to its holdings, boosting the token’s use and helping establish it as a reserve asset.

In other news, there is growing excitement about the launch of the ETF, the first U.S. exchange-traded fund for Dogecoin.

The launch, expected around next Thursday, would enable traditional investors to buy DOGE indirectly. Traders anticipate that the launch will push Dogecoin’s price toward $0.30.

The launch of the ETF (DOJE) is also exciting news for traditional investors, as it will offer easier and more regulated access to Dogecoin-based projects while boosting liquidity and trading volume.

Additionally, it will promote greater mainstream adoption and generate more interest in projects utilizing the Dogecoin network.

Institutional Interest and ETF Launch: A Win for Dogecoin Ecosystem Projects

These large-scale purchases confirm Dogecoin as a legitimate asset, signaling that investors see $DOGE as more than just a meme.

Whale purchases add more liquidity to the market, lower entry and exit barriers for other investors, and drive upward price momentum. Additionally, whales are accumulating 280M DOGE, anticipating a sharp surge from the influx of institutional liquidity through ETFs.

Institutional Buys Fuel Dogecoin Rally and Spark Meme Coin Surge

According to reports from CoinMarketCap, the steady rise in Dogecoin (DOGE) prices is clear across the entire meme coin sector and in the remarkable gains of Dogecoin-based tokens.

Dogecoin has surged to approximately $0.26, marking a notable 21% increase over the past week. This upward momentum has also boosted other dog-themed tokens, such as Shiba Inu, Bonk, Floki, Dogewhat, and Baby Doge Coin.

These tokens have seen strong performance in the last 7 days, with gains ranging from 6% to 30%.

This is not financial advice. Please do your own research before making any investments.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dogecoin-up-20-percent-institutional-demand-maxi-doge-could-explode/