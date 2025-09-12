Dogecoin Up 20% as CleanCore Buys $125M in DOGE —Maxi Doge Could Explode Next

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/12 19:22
Dogecoin has been steadily rallying, increasing nearly 20% to about $0.25, after a large purchase from CleanCore Solutions. The industry giant added over 500M DOGE (worth $125M) to its holdings, boosting the token’s use and helping establish it as a reserve asset.

In other news, there is growing excitement about the launch of the ETF, the first U.S. exchange-traded fund for Dogecoin.

The launch, expected around next Thursday, would enable traditional investors to buy DOGE indirectly. Traders anticipate that the launch will push Dogecoin’s price toward $0.30.

The launch of the ETF (DOJE) is also exciting news for traditional investors, as it will offer easier and more regulated access to Dogecoin-based projects while boosting liquidity and trading volume.

Additionally, it will promote greater mainstream adoption and generate more interest in projects utilizing the Dogecoin network.

The rise in institutional inflows and the upcoming launch of $DOGE ETF positively influence the overall meme coin market sentiment, paving the way for Maxi Doge’s ($MAXI) presale success.

Institutional Interest and ETF Launch: A Win for Dogecoin Ecosystem Projects

Recent institutional activity and the upcoming launch of the Dogecoin ETF have boosted overall sentiment in the meme coin market.

These large-scale purchases confirm Dogecoin as a legitimate asset, signaling that investors see $DOGE as more than just a meme.

Whale purchases add more liquidity to the market, lower entry and exit barriers for other investors, and drive upward price momentum. Additionally, whales are accumulating 280M DOGE, anticipating a sharp surge from the influx of institutional liquidity through ETFs.

Market performance of Dogecoin ecosystem

Institutional Buys Fuel Dogecoin Rally and Spark Meme Coin Surge

According to reports from CoinMarketCap, the steady rise in Dogecoin (DOGE) prices is clear across the entire meme coin sector and in the remarkable gains of Dogecoin-based tokens.

Dogecoin has surged to approximately $0.26, marking a notable 21% increase over the past week. This upward momentum has also boosted other dog-themed tokens, such as Shiba Inu, Bonk, Floki, Dogewhat, and Baby Doge Coin.

These tokens have seen strong performance in the last 7 days, with gains ranging from 6% to 30%.

Market performance of $DOGE in the past 1 day

The recent whale activity, which has shifted capital from Dogecoin into the Maxi Doge presale, is a promising sign indicating that big investors see potential upside and are pursuing higher-beta meme projects.

From Dogecoin to Maxi Doge: The Next Meme Coin Moonshot?

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is the newest meme coin, inspired by a “gym-bro” high-leverage trader persona. Embracing meme culture, it is a purely utility-driven crypto that distributes staking rewards daily through smart contracts.

$MAXI’s smart contract features handle presale mechanics, automate prize distributions directly on-chain, and support DeFi applications.

As the ecosystem’s integrations grow, $MAXI plans to connect with larger DeFi platforms for swaps, liquidity, and partner collaborations.

Maxi Doge Utility

$MAXI is becoming one of the most anticipated meme coin presales, thanks to its organized 50-stage pricing system and attractive staking rewards. Maxi Doge has already raised $2M, with the next price increase expected at $2.3M.

The project integrates with futures trading platforms, offering leverage up to 1,000x – a feature that caters to traders seeking substantial gains, albeit with heightened risk.

Early participants can buy tokens at $0.000257 each and earn substantial returns once $MAXI is listed on major CEX and DEX. Besides price appreciation, $MAXI offers a staking APY of around 155% annually, with 5% of the supply set aside for staking rewards.

Riding the institutional demand and Dogecoin’s broader momentum, $MAXI now leads this surge as its presale benefits from the DOGE-driven hype. Join the Maxi Doge $MAXI presale today to secure your tokens before the next price increase in 2 days.

This is not financial advice. Please do your own research before making any investments.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dogecoin-up-20-percent-institutional-demand-maxi-doge-could-explode/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
