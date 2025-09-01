Dogecoin vs Litecoin: Top XRP Explorer Triggers Major Utility Battle

The cryptocurrency space has been triggered by a battle of utility as Litecoin (LTC) and XRP take a jab at each other. The latest round of debate was promoted by the Litecoin handle on X, mocking XRP’s notable promises as “smelly, absurd, and a mere hype.”

Litecoin criticizes XRP’s value, XRPScan hits back

According to Litecoin , XRP is like a comet, which looks cool on the outside but in reality stinks. The handle suggested that XRP has no real value, and the coin was being sold to investors with a false narrative. It argued that XRP ought not to trade at a higher value than the funds it is used to transfer.

Litecoin ridiculed the scarcity argument about XRP, noting that there are several other crypto assets that could play the role of XRP. It is alleged that XRP’s relevance is based on Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, making deals with institutional stakeholders.

The sarcastic criticism immediately drew a reaction from XRPScan, a major explorer on XRP Ledger. In a dismissive tone, XRPScan declared that “Dogecoin has more utility than Litecoin.”

This comment takes a hit at LTC by comparing it to Dogecoin (DOGE), a meme coin. XRPScan is suggesting that, despite Litecoin being an older and technically advanced coin at the time of launch, it has no use case currently. Rather, the explorer noted that DOGE has more practical use in everyday life.

Debate highlights shifting utility in crypto market

The debate now centers around which coin has relevance to users in the cryptocurrency space.

XRPScan argues that Litecoin has faded into being just another Bitcoin clone with no real utility. Whereas, Dogecoin is accepted as a form of payment by some merchants.