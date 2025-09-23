Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe face supply hurdles, while Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale with Ethereum L2 speed and staking makes it a 100x meme coin contender.Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe face supply hurdles, while Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale with Ethereum L2 speed and staking makes it a 100x meme coin contender.

Dogecoin vs. Shiba Inu, Pepe and Layer Brett: Which Meme Coin Has The Highest Ceiling This Cycle?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 20:10
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000579-1.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4494-3.00%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000097-0.30%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002428+4.56%

Every crypto bull market brings a fresh crop of meme coins. Some—like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE—still spark chatter. But their economic blueprints show limits that many newcomers are beginning to notice.

By contrast, Layer Brett is seizing the spotlight. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 with vast memecoin appeal, its mix of low fees, lightning speed, and huge staking incentives is drawing investors who are tired of waiting for old names to come back to life. With tokens priced at $0.0058 and its presale barreling toward the $4 million mark, early buyers see it as the next 100x memecoin.

Why Dogecoin remains a punchline

Dogecoin has history on its side…but precious little apart from that. Launched in 2013 as a joke, it still thrives on nostalgia and community loyalty. But its endless supply of over 150 billion coins, with more minted every minute makes it tough to imagine explosive price growth. For younger investors, it feels more like a relic than a rocket ship, ETFs notwithstanding.

Shiba Inu’s scarcity gamble

Shiba Inu took the opposite route. By burning tokens, it has slowly chipped away at a gigantic one-quadrillion supply. Now, with its Shibarium chain, those burns are part of the system itself. The idea is scarcity will drive value—but with hundreds of trillions still in circulation, many see it as a long wait for limited results.

Pepe’s quick rise, slow doubts

PEPE, a relative newcomer, made a splash in 2023 by leaning on internet culture and promising a hard cap of 420.69 trillion tokens. Like Shiba Inu, it burns part of every transaction. Still, questions over whether some “burned” tokens slipped back into circulation have fueled skepticism. Its model is clever but nothing groundbreaking.

Why presales like Layer Brett change the game

That’s where Layer Brett distinguishes itself from the rest of its memecoin competition. Unlike Dogecoin’s inflationary design or the drawn-out burn plays of Shiba Inu and PEPE coin, $LBRETT offers clear, immediate advantages:

  • Fully-functional Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution offering fast transaction speeds and low gas fees
  • High-yield crypto staking opportunities for early adopters
  • No KYC, full self-custody
  • Community contests and a $1 million giveaway

And because the presale is still open, the barrier to entry remains low. Investors aren’t buying someone else’s bag—they’re getting in on the ground floor.

The $1 illusion

Hitting a dollar is a dream whispered in every Telegram group. But for coins with hundreds of billions or trillions of tokens, it would take trillions of dollars of new money—fantasy math in most cases. Layer Brett, with its smaller supply and early pricing, offers a path that feels more achievable.

Conclusion: Unlimited upside belongs to Layer Brett

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE will remain internet icons, but their mechanics weigh them down. Layer Brett is where meme meets mechanism—anchored to Ethereum’s ecosystem, primed to ride the next wave of institutional inflows, and designed for explosive scalability.

At $0.0058 with presale funding closing in on $4 million, the window for early entry is still open. For those who missed the early days of Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, this could be the chance to catch the next top gainer crypto before it rockets in the 2025 bull run.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0058. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

