Dogecoin Vs Shiba Inu Vs Layer Brett Debate Intensifies As Traders Search For The Next Market Winner

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 20:30
RealLink
REAL$0.06205+2.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001619+0.99%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000053-1.30%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5328+2.95%

dogecoin-doge LBR 1 11

Who’s leading the meme coin pack in 2025? Dogecoin holds its legacy, Shiba Inu leans on DeFi strength, but Layer Brett’s fresh surge has reignited the debate.

Each contender offers something different: history, utility, or momentum. With traders chasing the next breakout star, the conversation is no longer just about old favorites but about who can capture liquidity and community energy in a market primed for surprises.

Dogecoin: the OG still wagging its tail

Dogecoin continues to prove why it’s the original meme coin, holding a price near $0.2244 in early September 2025. While it hasn’t delivered the wild 2021-style breakouts, it remains a fixture in the meme coin conversation. Its enduring charm lies in accessibility, low cost per coin, strong name recognition, and a loyal base of retail traders who treat DOGE like crypto’s mascot.

On the fundamentals side, Dogecoin has benefited from steady integration into payment platforms, with merchants increasingly open to accepting it. Elon Musk’s ongoing mentions of DOGE on social media keep fueling interest, while the community continues to push for new use cases. Though its explosive upside may be more muted than newcomers, Dogecoin’s staying power gives it undeniable relevance.

lbr banner (3)

Shiba Inu: from meme to ecosystem builder

Shiba Inu is priced at approximately $0.000012 in September 2025, and it is resilient to the general market volatility. SHIB started as a doge spawn but now it has grown into much more.

The launch of Shibarium, its Layer 2 network has made transactions cheaper and increased its usage, making Shiba Inu more than a meme coin. The number of active wallets and transactions have been constantly increasing, which speaks of the fact that the project can attract traders and builders.

One of the intriguing aspects of SHIB in 2025 is its balance of hype and utility. It has established an ecosystem with DeFi applications, NFT projects, and a metaverse initiative tied to the token. 

While price surges have slowed since its 2021 peak, Shiba Inu has avoided fading into irrelevance by adapting, making it a meme coin that’s serious about long-term growth.

Layer Brett: built for laughs, backed by power

What if the next 30x token is hiding in plain sight? That’s the question traders are asking as Layer Brett ($LBRETT) turns heads across the crypto scene. By targeting dominance in the booming Layer 2 space with speed, community-driven energy, and developer support, Layer Brett is shaping up to be more than hype. It’s aiming to be the meme coin that delivers both fun and function in 2025.

Unlike Base, where Brett first appeared without much utility, Layer Brett is purpose-built for performance, scale, and rewards. It’s fully interoperable and set to roll out bridging solutions so assets and data can flow across chains seamlessly. That’s not just talk, it’s a framework for real adoption.

With its presale already raising over $2.9 million and tokens priced at just $0.0055, investors feel like they’re getting front-row access to a project that could define the next meme coin wave. Add in nearly 1,000% staking rewards, and the sense of FOMO is real.

lbr

And the crown goes to…

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu may have the legacy and loyal fans, but in 2025, all eyes are turning to Layer Brett. It blends meme culture with real Layer 2 utility, staking rewards near 1,000%, and a clear roadmap that rivals serious networks. 

Traders chasing the next explosive run don’t want to miss it, because Brett isn’t just another meme, it’s momentum with muscle. For now, the crown belongs to Layer Brett.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today! Tokens are currently just $0.0055.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$18.014+17.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.46+8.81%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004765+1.01%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135283+4.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01078-8.33%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000648+1.87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0942+9.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar