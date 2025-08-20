Dogecoin Whale Buys Signal Shift: Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Deliver 50x Potential by 2025?

By: Coindoo
2025/08/20 00:20

Recent whale activity has put Dogecoin back in the spotlight, with large holders adding billions to their portfolios. As focus sharpens on meme-driven assets, attention is also turning toward MAGACOIN FINANCE as an altcoin that could capture similar excitement by 2025.

Dogecoin Whales Snap 2 Billion Tokens

On-chain data shows Dogecoin whales have been highly active, buying around 2 billion DOGE within a week. Analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion DOGE expanded their positions to the highest level seen in over a month. At current market prices, this accumulation amounts to nearly half a billion dollars.

This buying spree coincided with Dogecoin bouncing from early August lows of $0.19 to touch $0.24. The timing suggests whales may be anticipating more upside ahead, even as short-term volatility continues to move the price between $0.21 and $0.24. While no outcome is guaranteed, large transactions often mean confidence from those with the resources to shape market direction.

DOGE Transaction

Beyond accumulation, transaction data confirms high whale activity. On August 13, transfers above $1 million surged past 100, marking the busiest day for Dogecoin whales since mid-July. This level of activity far exceeds the daily range of 20 to 60 large transfers seen earlier this month.

The activity shows how whales often set the pace for Dogecoin’s price trends. Usually, surges in whale transactions have preceded rallies, making their moves a closely watched signal for retail traders.

Analysts note the activity resembles its pattern before the 2021 pump where accumulation and high-value transfers aligned with strong upward moves. In other words, history rhymes, Dogecoin’s current structure could point toward big swings in the coming weeks.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Draws Attention for 50x Potential

With Dogecoin whales on the move, focus is expanding to newer meme-driven altcoins. MAGACOIN FINANCE is one such project gaining traction, combining meme coin appeal with added DeFi utility. Early presale success has analysts discussing its prospects to follow Dogecoin’s earlier path, with some suggesting a 50x rise by 2025 end.

Takeaway

Dogecoin whale buying has become a clear signal for traders looking at meme-linked cryptocurrencies. With billions of DOGE added in just a week, market watchers are now also scanning newer altcoins like MAGACOIN FINANCE for opportunities that could follow a similar path.

Access MAGACOIN FINANCE via the official website.

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • Presale: https://magacoinfinance.com/presale
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Dogecoin Whale Buys Signal Shift: Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Deliver 50x Potential by 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4.184,78-%3,52
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002826-%8,86
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01374-%3,98
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0,264716-%6,75
Memecoin
MEME$0,00203-%4,60
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network