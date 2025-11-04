ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Dogecoin whales dump 1 billion DOGE in a week erasing $5 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) has come under heavy selling pressure this week as large holders, or “whales,” began aggressively reducing their exposure.  According to analyst Ali Martinez, citing data from Santiment, wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE have sold around one billion coins in the past seven days, triggering a sharp market correction that wiped approximately $5 billion from the meme coin’s market capitalization. DOGE whales sell-off. Source: Ali Martinez On-chain metrics show steady outflows from this whale cohort since mid-October, a group often associated with early accumulators and market makers. Their sustained selling has coincided with Dogecoin’s slide below the 18-cent threshold, suggesting that institutional and large private investors are taking profits or repositioning ahead of broader market volatility. At the start of last week, Dogecoin’s market capitalization stood at roughly $30.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data reviewed by Finbold. By November 4, that figure had fallen to $25.1 billion, reflecting a weekly decline of more than 17%.  Over the same period, DOGE’s price tumbled to $0.1657, marking a 4.75% drop in the past 24 hours and underperforming the broader cryptocurrency market, which fell by about 3.7%. DOGE 1-week market cap. Source. CoinMarketCap Why is Dogecoin price crashing? The decline appears to have been exacerbated by a combination of market-wide liquidations, whale short positions, and a key technical breakdown. More than $1.36 billion in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated in the past day, with Dogecoin among the hardest-hit altcoins. One trader reportedly netted over $36 million shorting DOGE, Ethereum, and several other major tokens. The coin also slipped through a crucial support zone near $0.18, triggering a cascade of automated sell-offs across major exchanges. Despite the slump, trading activity surged, with daily volume rising by more than 90% to $3.9 billion. The spike suggests that while whales are… The post Dogecoin whales dump 1 billion DOGE in a week erasing $5 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) has come under heavy selling pressure this week as large holders, or “whales,” began aggressively reducing their exposure.  According to analyst Ali Martinez, citing data from Santiment, wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE have sold around one billion coins in the past seven days, triggering a sharp market correction that wiped approximately $5 billion from the meme coin’s market capitalization. DOGE whales sell-off. Source: Ali Martinez On-chain metrics show steady outflows from this whale cohort since mid-October, a group often associated with early accumulators and market makers. Their sustained selling has coincided with Dogecoin’s slide below the 18-cent threshold, suggesting that institutional and large private investors are taking profits or repositioning ahead of broader market volatility. At the start of last week, Dogecoin’s market capitalization stood at roughly $30.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data reviewed by Finbold. By November 4, that figure had fallen to $25.1 billion, reflecting a weekly decline of more than 17%.  Over the same period, DOGE’s price tumbled to $0.1657, marking a 4.75% drop in the past 24 hours and underperforming the broader cryptocurrency market, which fell by about 3.7%. DOGE 1-week market cap. Source. CoinMarketCap Why is Dogecoin price crashing? The decline appears to have been exacerbated by a combination of market-wide liquidations, whale short positions, and a key technical breakdown. More than $1.36 billion in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated in the past day, with Dogecoin among the hardest-hit altcoins. One trader reportedly netted over $36 million shorting DOGE, Ethereum, and several other major tokens. The coin also slipped through a crucial support zone near $0.18, triggering a cascade of automated sell-offs across major exchanges. Despite the slump, trading activity surged, with daily volume rising by more than 90% to $3.9 billion. The spike suggests that while whales are…

Dogecoin whales dump 1 billion DOGE in a week erasing $5 billion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 20:01
DOGE
DOGE$0,17923+0,51%
ALI
ALI$0,00328-3,81%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001681+1,87%
4
4$0,06606+3,47%
Moonveil
MORE$0,004703-7,29%

Dogecoin (DOGE) has come under heavy selling pressure this week as large holders, or “whales,” began aggressively reducing their exposure. 

According to analyst Ali Martinez, citing data from Santiment, wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE have sold around one billion coins in the past seven days, triggering a sharp market correction that wiped approximately $5 billion from the meme coin’s market capitalization.

DOGE whales sell-off. Source: Ali Martinez

On-chain metrics show steady outflows from this whale cohort since mid-October, a group often associated with early accumulators and market makers. Their sustained selling has coincided with Dogecoin’s slide below the 18-cent threshold, suggesting that institutional and large private investors are taking profits or repositioning ahead of broader market volatility.

At the start of last week, Dogecoin’s market capitalization stood at roughly $30.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data reviewed by Finbold. By November 4, that figure had fallen to $25.1 billion, reflecting a weekly decline of more than 17%. 

Over the same period, DOGE’s price tumbled to $0.1657, marking a 4.75% drop in the past 24 hours and underperforming the broader cryptocurrency market, which fell by about 3.7%.

DOGE 1-week market cap. Source. CoinMarketCap

Why is Dogecoin price crashing?

The decline appears to have been exacerbated by a combination of market-wide liquidations, whale short positions, and a key technical breakdown. More than $1.36 billion in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated in the past day, with Dogecoin among the hardest-hit altcoins.

One trader reportedly netted over $36 million shorting DOGE, Ethereum, and several other major tokens. The coin also slipped through a crucial support zone near $0.18, triggering a cascade of automated sell-offs across major exchanges.

Despite the slump, trading activity surged, with daily volume rising by more than 90% to $3.9 billion. The spike suggests that while whales are exiting, retail traders may be attempting to capitalize on volatility or accumulate at lower levels.

Source: https://finbold.com/dogecoin-whales-dump-1-billion-doge-in-a-week-erasing-5-billion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0,000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44,1558-1,98%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00014903+4,23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0,0047495+50,83%
Allo
RWA$0,0045-1,16%
Starpower
STAR$0,12215-0,65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105.856,94
$105.856,94$105.856,94

+0,76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.549,21
$3.549,21$3.549,21

+0,84%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5481
$2,5481$2,5481

+0,75%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,61
$166,61$166,61

+0,19%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17923
$0,17923$0,17923

0,00%