The Dogecoin (DOGE) market is currently grappling with severe selling pressure following a massive divestment by major holders. According to recent on-chain analytics, wallets classified as mid-tier whales—holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE—have collectively offloaded more than 1 billion DOGE tokens over the past week. This large-scale liquidation has erased billions from the …

Continue reading "Dogecoin Whales Liquidate Over 1 Billion DOGE, Fueling Market Correction"

The post Dogecoin Whales Liquidate Over 1 Billion DOGE, Fueling Market Correction appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.