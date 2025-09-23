Dogecoin’s 18% crash proves why meme giants struggle to deliver fresh gains. Discover why early presales like MAGAX are drawing attention as the launchpad for the next meme revolution.Dogecoin’s 18% crash proves why meme giants struggle to deliver fresh gains. Discover why early presales like MAGAX are drawing attention as the launchpad for the next meme revolution.

Dogecoin’s 18% Weekend Crash Sends a Clear Signal: The Next Meme Revolution Starts in Presale

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 22:57
Weekend Market Shock with Dogecoin’s Sudden Decline

The crypto market saw heavy turbulence over the weekend, and Dogecoin was one of the hardest hit. Prices plunged nearly 18%, erasing much of the token’s recent gains. In a single 24-hour window, DOGE lost more than 11%, making it the weakest performer among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Trading volume spiked over 80%, a clear sign that holders were rushing to the exits.

For a token that once symbolized meme coin resilience, the sharp correction is a reminder that even the most popular assets are not immune to sudden drops. The selloff sent Dogecoin’s market cap tumbling from around $40 billion to nearly $34.5 billion in just a few sessions.

Source: TradingView

ETF Launch Fails to Spark Optimism

Earlier this month, hopes were pinned on the newly launched U.S. Dogecoin ETF, ticker DOJE. The idea was that mainstream exposure could drive a new wave of demand. Instead, the ETF has already dropped about 5.7% since its debut, leaving investors underwhelmed.

Rather than fueling a rally, the launch highlighted how established meme coins may struggle to deliver fresh momentum. The limited impact of an ETF shows that maturity often reduces upside potential, leaving little room for explosive gains.

Struggling Meme Giants Shift Investors Toward Early Presales

Dogecoin’s downturn highlights a larger trend: when giants stumble, investors start looking for fresher opportunities. Presales offer that early-stage entry where growth potential is at its highest. Unlike mature tokens weighed down by whale activity and supply expansions, presales create room for community-driven upside.

This is where MAGAX has stepped in as a contender. Its Meme-to-Earn model, powered by Loomint AI, gives it utility beyond hype while offering early backers a chance to enter before mainstream adoption. For investors burned by DOGE’s drop, presales like MAGAX are drawing growing attention.

How the Next Meme Revolution Is Being Built

What sets the next wave of meme coins apart is MAGAX itself. Rather than relying purely on hype, MAGAX, a Certik Audit Token, is blending culture with functionality—rewarding communities, creators, and active participants through its Meme-to-Earn model.

Powered by Loomint AI and built on scarcity-focused tokenomics, MAGAX presale avoids the pitfalls that plagued earlier coins. By tackling issues like bot-driven manipulation and unfair distribution, it is laying down a healthier growth model that can sustain momentum far beyond the presale stage.

The current market shows that the real opportunity isn’t in chasing old leaders that are slowing down. Instead, it lies in getting behind MAGAX early, before it breaks into the mainstream. With strong traction and a unique model, it is positioned as the true contender of this meme revolution.

Dogecoin Collapse Signals to Join the Presale Token Now!

Dogecoin’s weekend collapse wasn’t just about one coin—it was a signal. It showed how fragile late-stage gains can be, and why the next revolution in memes is more likely to begin at the presale level.

For investors seeking explosive growth, patience isn’t always rewarded when buying into giants. The smarter move is entering MAGAX’s presale, where community power, advanced tokenomics, and cultural resonance align. That’s where the biggest multipliers happen—and history suggests these chances don’t stay open for long.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
