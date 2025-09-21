Dogecoin’s (DOGE) $1 Price Goal Sparks Excitement, But This DOGE Alternative Could Skyrocket 12044%

As Dogecoin (DOGE) heads toward its ambitious $1 price goal, it is stirring excitement in the meme coin community. DOGE has become the best meme coin through constant Elon Musk endorsements and a fast-growing community. Nevertheless, there is a new player that is rapidly growing in popularity: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). The new coin, which is As Dogecoin (DOGE) heads toward its ambitious $1 price goal, it is stirring excitement in the meme coin community. DOGE has become the best meme coin through constant Elon Musk endorsements and a fast-growing community. Nevertheless, there is a new player that is rapidly growing in popularity: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). The new coin, which is