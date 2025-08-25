Dogecoin’s Rally Toward $0.50 Reignites Hype, But Investors Eye Layer Brett for 75x Upside Instead

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25
Crypto News

The rise of Dogecoin toward the $0.50 mark is getting people excited again, but investors might be seeking higher profits elsewhere.

The Dogecoin price is keeping steady, and there are indicators that it could break out, but a new Ethereum Layer 2 token called Layer Brett is getting all the attention.

People are calling $LBRETT a token with 75x potential because it has meme energy, true blockchain utility, and staking rewards that early investors are scrambling to get. Is this a better move than DOGE? Let’s find out.

Dogecoin Holding Strong

Over the past week, the Dogecoin price has gone up more than 3%, going over $0.23. The Dogecoin price has been consolidating between $0.18 and $0.25 over the past month, with just slight variations. Still, the sentiment is quite positive.

Analysts say that big holders bought more than 680 million DOGE in August, which helped the most recent rise even while regular traders were selling. This accumulation suggests that people have a lot of faith in Dogecoin’s long-term potential. The Dogecoin price is now holding strong support around $0.23 and making a double-bottom reversal pattern approaching $0.21.

This setup shows that selling pressure is going down and buying pressure is going up. Traders are keeping a watch on the $0.25 resistance zone, which has been challenged twice but not breached yet. If the Dogecoin price breaks through this resistance zone, it could start the next leg up. The strength of buyers signals that a breakout may happen soon.

Layer Brett: Meme Energy With Real Utility

Layer Brett is not your typical meme coin. It is a next-generation Layer 2 project built on Ethereum that mixes meme culture with real blockchain use. The $LBRETT token has very low gas prices, very fast transactions, and huge staking rewards. Layer Brett is different from other memecoins since it is made for speed, scalability, and long-term growth.

Its evolving ecosystem has staking, token payouts, and all of Layer 2’s features. Early buyers are getting access to what could be the best crypto to invest in during this bull run for only $0.0047 per token in presale. The $LBRETT presale is now open, providing investors the option to lock in early prices and get big staking rewards.

Individuals who buy early can earn rewards with APY rates above 2,200%, but these rates go down as more individuals stake, so it’s important to act quickly. Rewards are distributed at 385.8 $LBRETT tokens per ETH block for two years, creating steady income for stakers. Also, presale investors can enter a $1 million giveaway, which makes the opportunity much more intriguing!

The 75x Opportunity You Can’t Ignore

It’s fantastic that Dogecoin is going up near $0.50, but the true upside might be somewhere else. Layer Brett is constructing a full Layer 2 ecosystem on Ethereum and giving people fast transactions, minimal fees, and huge staking rewards. The presale is giving early investors a rare chance to make life-changing returns at only $0.0047 per token.

The time to act is running out quickly, with staking rewards above 2,200% APY and a chance to partake in a $1 million giveaway. Don’t let this 75x chance pass you by—get in on Layer Brett today before the price skyrockets.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/dogecoins-rally-toward-0-50-reignites-hype-but-investors-eye-layer-brett-for-75x-upside-instead/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to an official announcement, Nasdaq-listed company Empery Digital announced that it had increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, and currently holds a total of 4,065 BTC.
