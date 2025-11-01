ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Dogwifhat price today shows the meme coin trading around $0.5195, down 2.46% in the past 24 hours, as market activity […] The post Dogwifhat Price Today $0.5189 2.49% Down: WIF Holds $3.00 Zone While Noomez ($NNZ) Becomes the New Talk appeared first on Coindoo.Dogwifhat price today shows the meme coin trading around $0.5195, down 2.46% in the past 24 hours, as market activity […] The post Dogwifhat Price Today $0.5189 2.49% Down: WIF Holds $3.00 Zone While Noomez ($NNZ) Becomes the New Talk appeared first on Coindoo.

Dogwifhat Price Today $0.5189 2.49% Down: WIF Holds $3.00 Zone While Noomez ($NNZ) Becomes the New Talk

By: Coindoo
2025/11/01 00:45
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.492+1.23%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0234-14.90%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001691+2.05%

Dogwifhat price today shows the meme coin trading around $0.5195, down 2.46% in the past 24 hours, as market activity across major meme tokens remains subdued.

While WIF continues to defend its $3.00 psychological support, most traders are turning their attention toward Noomez ($NNZ); a new presale project, already making headlines for its transparent design, anti-bot mechanics, and fair distribution model.

Dogwifhat Price Prediction 2025: Modest Performance Expected

Forecasts for Dogwifhat price prediction 2025 indicate moderate growth potential, reflecting consolidation rather than breakout behavior. Analysts expect prices to hover between $0.36 and $0.52, with an average around $0.41, signaling just a 0.18% annualized upside.

This muted trajectory highlights that WIF’s best gains may already be behind it. Analysts suggest that without strong partnerships or ecosystem upgrades, WIF will likely trade sideways as newer meme coins introduce more dynamic mechanics and engagement strategies.

2025 Forecast Summary:

  • Minimum: $0.36
  • Average: $0.41
  • Maximum: $0.52

Dogwifhat Price Prediction 2030: Long-Term Growth Potential

The Dogwifhat price prediction 2030 suggests that WIF could trade between $0.91 and $2.16, with an average target of $1.73, representing over a 300% potential rise from current prices.

Analysts expect gradual growth supported by community-driven demand and Solana’s expanding ecosystem, which remains one of the fastest and most scalable networks in the market.

Still, maintaining this trajectory will depend on Dogwifhat’s ability to stay culturally relevant and introduce use cases beyond memes. Without stronger integrations or fresh community engagement, WIF could find it difficult to sustain momentum through the decade.

2030 Forecast Summary:

  • Minimum: $0.91
  • Average: $1.73
  • Maximum: $2.16

Meanwhile, Noomez ($NNZ) (now in presale) presents a more structured alternative. Its deflationary burns, stage-based rewards, and audited smart contracts focus on measurable growth rather than short-lived hype.

While WIF’s long-term outlook relies on cycles of attention, Noomez is already building continuous value through its Noom Engine and transparent, ongoing token distribution model.

Noomez ($NNZ): The Presale with Built-In Fairness and Anti-Bot Protection

Launched just a few days ago, Noomez has quickly become one of the most talked-about new projects in crypto.

The presale spans 28 stages, each lasting up to seven days or closing early once sold out. Prices start at $0.0001 and gradually rise to $0.028, giving early buyers lower entry and real scarcity as stages progress.

Only verified wallets can participate, with a $20 minimum entry and one wallet per stage to block bots and prevent manipulation. At the end of every stage, one wallet wins X million NNZ equal to the stage number (e.g., Stage 10 → 10M NNZ), selected via a transparent randomizer visible to the public.

Core Mechanics That Define Noomez

  • Deflationary Supply: Unsold tokens are permanently burned at the end of each stage, keeping supply capped at 280B NNZ with no minting or inflation.
  • Smart Contract Audits: All contracts are independently verified and open-source.
  • Liquidity Lock: 15% of total supply will be locked at launch through a trusted third-party locker.
  • Vault Events: Stages 14 and 28 trigger special airdrops, NFT rewards, and strategic burns.
  • Noom Engine: After launch, partner projects will pay to join the ecosystem, sending a portion of their tokens directly to NNZ holders without any staking or claiming required.

This system turns the presale into a transparent, community-driven process with real-time proof of fairness. The project’s open audits, visible burns, and anti-bot framework position Noomez ($NNZ) as one of the most structured meme coin launches to date.

The presale is live now, and investors can buy Noomez directly on the official website, where each stage’s progress, burns, and airdrops are displayed in real time.

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Noomez Website

Telegram: Join the Noomez Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow Noomez ON X (Formerly Twitter)

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Dogwifhat Price Today $0.5189 2.49% Down: WIF Holds $3.00 Zone While Noomez ($NNZ) Becomes the New Talk appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+5.14%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000772+0.25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.324-1.21%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17555-1.91%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00234+13.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15107+9.43%
MemeCore
M$2.41191+1.26%
Threshold
T$0.01291-0.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Gamechain Collective Singapore 2025: Building Bridges In Web3 Gaming

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,087.65
$106,087.65$106,087.65

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,566.30
$3,566.30$3,566.30

+1.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5546
$2.5546$2.5546

+1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.16
$167.16$167.16

+0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17995
$0.17995$0.17995

+0.40%