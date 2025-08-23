DOJ Makes It Clear: Writing Defi Code Won’t Land You In Jail

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/23 07:00
Threshold
T$0.01698+6.05%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001799+6.01%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007787-1.67%
Major
MAJOR$0.17417+2.85%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000627+18.07%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02138+13.06%

In a major policy shift, federal prosecutors are changing how they approach decentralized finance, or Defi.

After years of uncertainty around liability for coders and software developers, officials are now drawing a clear line between creating technology and committing a crime.

The US Justice Department has announced it will no longer target software developers who build Defi platforms without proof of criminal intent.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti made the remarks Thursday during a digital assets summit in Wyoming. He said that writing code alone does not constitute a crime.

This signals a significant change from earlier enforcement strategies where prosecutors charged developers for operating unlicensed money transmission businesses.

Debate Over Money Transmission Rules

Regulators have long applied stringent rules to companies in the money remittance business, but the rise of Defi systems is putting those standards to the test.

Traditional payment platforms face clear obligations, while DeFi projects say those same rules don’t make sense in a code-driven environment.

Money transmitters such as PayPal and Cash App must secure licenses and comply with anti-money laundering obligations. They also have to verify customers and report suspicious transactions.

But decentralized exchanges argue these rules don’t fit their model since they have no control over user activity on their platforms.

On Defi, Hiding Money & Ill Intent

The issue came under the spotlight after a New York jury recently convicted Roman Storm, co-founder of Tornado Cash, on conspiracy charges linked to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Tornado Cash is a privacy service specifically designed to make Defi and cryptocurrency transactions more difficult to trace.

Jurors could not reach a decision on whether Storm committed money laundering or violated sanctions.

Prosecutors said the service allowed illicit finance, while critics of the case argued Storm had only written code.

Prosecutors Will Prioritize Evidence Of Intent

According to Galeotti, future cases in the Defi and crypto space will require proof that a developer knowingly aided fraud, sanctions evasion, or laundering.

“Innovating new ways for the economy to store and transmit value and create wealth, without ill-intent, is not a crime,” he said.

He added that laws banning unlicensed money transmission will not apply to developers unless there is evidence of deliberate wrongdoing.

The focus of the US justices will remain on fraud, Ponzi schemes, and global laundering networks, including those based in China and other countries suspected of carrying out illicit transactions.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Crypto investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy now as forecasts point toward a powerful 2025 cycle. Stellar and XRP are leading discussions thanks to upgrades and ETF speculation. But analysts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could be the breakout contender, with projections hinting at up to 50x upside. Stellar’s Forecast Gains Strength Stellar (XLM) […] Continue Reading: Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook
Stellar
XLM$0.4237+7.75%
XRP
XRP$3.0629+6.77%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02834+3.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 07:14
Share
EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

The post EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eu-eyes-ethereum-solana-digital-euro/
Bitcoin
BTC$117,003.68+3.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021985+0.74%
Sign
SIGN$0.07273+7.62%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 06:56
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.14+10.58%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005275+8.33%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.159827+7.75%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Ethereum Slips From Highs — MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped as Stronger 2025 Growth Bet

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"