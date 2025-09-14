DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Linked to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme

By: Coincentral
2025/09/14 16:44
Union
U$0.01254+25.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.1309-1.50%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007122+0.29%

TLDR

  • DOJ targets $5M in stolen Bitcoin linked to SIM swapping and online gambling fraud.
  • Criminals used SIM swapping to access crypto wallets, transferring funds to casinos.
  • Blockchain forensics revealed circular transactions between online gambling sites.
  • DOJ’s move underscores the growing crackdown on crypto-related money laundering.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a civil complaint seeking to seize over $5 million in Bitcoin tied to a scheme involving SIM swapping and online casino money laundering. The stolen funds, taken from victims through SIM swap attacks, were allegedly funneled through cryptocurrency exchanges and online gambling platforms. This case underscores the growing challenge of combating digital asset-related crimes.

SIM Swapping Scheme Exposes Vulnerabilities in Mobile and Crypto Security

SIM swapping is a fraud technique where criminals convince telecom providers to transfer a victim’s phone number to a new SIM card under their control. This allows attackers to intercept authentication codes sent via SMS, enabling them to access sensitive online accounts, including cryptocurrency wallets. The DOJ claims that between October 2022 and March 2023, five individuals across the U.S. fell victim to such attacks. Once the attackers accessed these accounts, they transferred Bitcoin into wallets they controlled.

This method allowed the perpetrators to bypass security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA). With control over the victims’ phone numbers, they could reset account credentials and steal the digital assets. The Bitcoin was then moved between various wallets and deposited into online gambling platforms, obscuring its illicit origin. The DOJ’s investigation found that over $5 million worth of Bitcoin was involved in the case, with the stolen funds eventually being used for transactions on a gambling site, Stake.com.

Use of Online Casinos as Money Laundering Tools

The stolen Bitcoin was used to fund online gambling activities, with funds circulating between accounts on platforms such as Stake.com. This form of laundering often involves circular transactions, which are difficult to trace. Law enforcement detected at least 32 such transactions in a short time frame between March 2023. These transactions consisted of frequent deposits and withdrawals, designed to hide the original source of the funds.

The DOJ’s case sheds light on the role online gambling platforms play in facilitating money laundering. While online casinos offer entertainment, their acceptance of cryptocurrencies makes them attractive to cybercriminals. The relative lack of regulation in the sector compared to traditional financial institutions provides a loophole for illicit activities. As cryptocurrency becomes more integrated into these platforms, regulators and law enforcement agencies are increasingly focusing on cracking down on such illegal activities.

DOJ’s Increasing Focus on Crypto-related Crimes

This action by the DOJ is part of its broader effort to combat digital asset-related financial crimes. Since 2020, the DOJ has pursued numerous cases involving cybercrime and cryptocurrency, successfully charging over 180 individuals and recovering significant amounts of stolen funds. In this case, investigators used blockchain analytics to track the movement of stolen Bitcoin across multiple wallets and identify the laundering process.

Brett D. Skiles, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Miami Field Office, emphasized that this case is part of a larger push against cybercrime networks using digital assets for illicit purposes. According to the FBI, cryptocurrency fraud losses have significantly increased, with 2024 reporting nearly 200,000 victims and over $9 billion in reported losses. The DOJ’s focus on recovering funds from cryptocurrency crimes is expected to increase as digital assets become more widespread.

The post DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Linked to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.01072-6.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share
David Bailey: Failed Altcoins Are Clouding the Treasury Narrative

David Bailey: Failed Altcoins Are Clouding the Treasury Narrative

Recent discussions within the cryptocurrency community have reignited debates about Bitcoin’s treasury narrative, raising questions about its implications and underlying assumptions. While Bitcoin is often portrayed as a store of value and a hedge against traditional financial systems, some experts caution against oversimplifying its role, especially in the context of digital asset accumulation by institutions [...]
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/14 16:35
Share
Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies

Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies

Dave Ramsey criticized cryptocurrencies, associating them with gambling, not stable investments. He emphasized the lack of established history as a key investment risk in cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading:Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies The post Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001982-1.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 15:27
Share

Trending News

More

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

David Bailey: Failed Altcoins Are Clouding the Treasury Narrative

Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies

Pakistan invites global crypto firms to apply for operating licenses: Report

Tecrübeli Uzman Açıkladı: “Piyasa Hafife Alıyor Ancak ABD’den Beklenen Büyük Bitcoin Duyurusu Gelebilir”