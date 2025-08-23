Doja Cat’s Brand New Single Instantly Hits The Top 10

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:37
Threshold
T$0,01695+5,87%
U
U$0,01989+40,66%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,1089+2,48%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,1405-0,30%
GET
GET$0,01+0,85%
Simons Cat
CAT$0,000008701+10,30%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%

Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” debuts inside the iTunes Top 10 in the U.S. as the lead single from upcoming album Vie gets off to a strong start. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Doja Cat attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Doja Cat has been teasing a new album for months, and fans won’t have to wait long before they get to hear the highly anticipated Vie. The first single from the upcoming project, a tune titled “Jealous Type,” arrived today (Friday, August 22). A quick look at iTunes shows that Americans are thrilled to have new music from one of the hottest pop stars and rappers in the music industry, as the cut is a fast bestseller.

“Jealous Type” Launches Inside the Top 10

“Jealous Type” breaks into the top 10 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the U.S. One take appears at No. 9, while another isn’t far behind at No. 11. It’s a common practice for artists to share multiple editions of the same tune when they’re brand new, as purchases and streams of slightly-reworked versions of the same title are combined into one charting entity by Billboard.

“Jealous Type” Previews Doja Cat’s Vie Album

“Jealous Type” is the first taste of Vie, Doja’s upcoming fifth album. The singer and rapper recently unveiled the project’s cover art and announced that years after she began recording the full-length, it will drop on September 26 — almost exactly two years after Scarlet, her most recent project.

Doja Cat Joins Lainey Wilson and Zach Williams

“Jealous Type” is one of a handful of newly-released singles that find their way into the iTunes Top Songs top 10. Lainey Wilson claims the three highest-rising debuts, as “Peace, Love and Cowboys,” “King Ranch, King George, King James” and “Yesterday, All Day, Every Day” launch at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively. Dayseeker starts “Shapeshift” at No. 7, while “Hated” by Zach Williams breaks up Doja’s wins, as the cut lands at No. 10.

“Born Again” with Lisa and Raye and “Just Us” with Jack Harlow

Though Doja hasn’t released a full-length since the fall of 2023, she has delivered a number of tracks. Even in just the past few months of 2025 alone, she reached the Hot 100 as a featured artist on “Born Again,” fronted by Blackpink singer Lisa and fellow pop star Raye, as well as “Just Us” by Jack Harlow. She also joined Don Toliver on “Lose My Mind,” the major theme from Brad Pitt’s F1 movie soundtrack.

Doja Cat Recruited Jack Antonoff

“Jealous Type” is reportedly a strong sample of what Vie will sound like. The tune sees Doja looking to the past for influence, and not being subtle about it. The catchy pop track – co-written by hitmaker Jack Antonoff – leans into funk and disco and has an ’80s vibe, which makes it simultaneously vintage and current.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/22/doja-cats-brand-new-single-instantly-hits-the-top-10/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $2.18 billion last week, setting a new record for weekly net inflow

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $2.18 billion last week, setting a new record for weekly net inflow

PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$2.18 billion last week (July 14 to July 18, Eastern Time).
LayerNet
NET$0,00011187+2,95%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 11:44
Share
Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum eyes $5K soon, but smart investors are rushing to the MAGAX presale for 10x+ growth potential. Don’t miss your chance to buy early!
Threshold
T$0,01695+5,80%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005666+5,94%
Salamanca
DON$0,000569+4,21%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 23:28
Share
Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report

Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report

The post Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: ECB is testing Ethereum, Solana for potential digital euro infrastructure. Public vs private debate mirrors U.S. stablecoins vs. China’s CBDC model. 98% dominance of dollar stablecoins flagged as risk to EU autonomy. Digital euro still in design phase, no tech framework finalized. Un recent crypto news, European policymakers are accelerating work on a digital euro by looking at public blockchain networks for its infrastructure. On August 22, 2025, the Financial Times reported that EU officials are, “…exploring major public blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana for the digital euro’s design.” According to FT sources, the ECB is weighing a public blockchain model — akin to Ethereum or Solana — instead of a closed, private ledger. The move comes amid growing concern that US dollar-pegged stablecoins – now roughly 98% of the global stablecoin market – could erode the euro’s international role. In July 2025, the US passed the GENIUS Act to regulate dollar stablecoins, intensifying pressure on Europe. ECB board member Piero Cipollone called for a digital euro to protect European financial sovereignty, as he warned, “Europe cannot afford to rely excessively on foreign payment solutions.” Ethereum, Solana Under Consideration Under the new plan, the ECB could issue the digital euro on a permissionless public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana. This would mark a sharp shift from earlier drafts that envisioned a private, ECB-controlled network. Public chains offer global reach and innovation: anyone can participate in Ethereum or Solana, and they have robust ecosystems for payments and smart contracts. As per a crypto news report by FT, a source told reporters, moving to a public chain is, “…definitely something that [EU officials are] taking more seriously now.” Advocates say such a model could speed cross-border transactions and link the digital euro to decentralized finance. However, a public…
U
U$0,01989+40,66%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10228+1,33%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0,7449+17,78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 05:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $2.18 billion last week, setting a new record for weekly net inflow

Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report

ETH hits new all-time high above $4,870 as Fed turns dovish, Ether ETF inflows resume

Global equity fund inflows declined sharply in the week ending August 20