Doja Cat’s Next Era Starts To Take Shape

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 03:58
Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” debuts inside the top 40 on every chart in the United Kingdom where the new Vie single arrives this week. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Doja Cat performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Doja Cat established herself years ago as one of the most versatile names in music, effortlessly jumping between hip-hop, pop, and dance while keeping her audience guessing at every turn. In 2025, she’s already kept busy with a handful of collaborations, teaming up with Don Toliver and Blackpink’s Lisa, but fans have been waiting for her first real solo smash of the year. Now it’s here, and “Jealous Type” has become a hit on every chart in the United Kingdom that it reaches.

“Jealous Type” Debuts Across the U.K. Charts

The Grammy winner returns with “Jealous Type,” and the new cut launches across many major U.K. charts this frame. The track manages a top 40 start on all four tallies it launches on, signaling that anticipation for her comeback was strong. “Jealous Type” serves as the first taste of her next album, Vie, which is expected to arrive in just a few weeks.

Where “Jealous Type” Lands

On the Official Singles chart, “Jealous Type” opens at No. 13, earning one of the highest debuts of the week. The cut also begins at No. 31 on the Official Streaming chart, and enters at No. 24 on the Official Singles Sales list and No. 21 on the Official Singles Downloads ranking. Her fans showed up in every way to consume “Jealous Type,” and it performs best on the overall tally.

Doja Cat’s Career Totals Grow

With her latest hit, Doja’s career totals continue to climb in the U.K. She’s now sent 26 different songs onto the Official Singles chart. She’s managed just only a few less wins on both the streaming and sales tallies, but throughout the years, the singer and rapper has scored 20 or more smashes everywhere “Jealous Type” opens.

A Nostalgic Sound Ahead Of Vie

“Jealous Type” leans into a throwback sound, while still keeping a modern edge. The nostalgic vibe separates it from the rap-heavy features she’s taken on recently and positions it as a statement single for her next era. As the first preview of Vie, it suggests that Doja may be about to deliver another eclectic, risk-taking project.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/02/doja-cats-next-era-starts-to-take-shape/

