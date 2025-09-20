Trump petitions Supreme Court to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook after her involvement in the recent interest rate cut and FOMC meeting. President Donald Trump has filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This move follows a previous court ruling that allowed Cook to remain in […] The post Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court to Remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Trump petitions Supreme Court to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook after her involvement in the recent interest rate cut and FOMC meeting. President Donald Trump has filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This move follows a previous court ruling that allowed Cook to remain in […] The post Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court to Remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court to Remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 00:09
Trump petitions Supreme Court to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook after her involvement in the recent interest rate cut and FOMC meeting.

President Donald Trump has filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This move follows a previous court ruling that allowed Cook to remain in her position. Trump’s legal team argues that the Federal Reserve Act justifies her removal based on allegations of mortgage fraud. The petition comes after Cook participated in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where the Fed decided to cut interest rates for the first time this year.

Trump Seeks to Overturn Lower Court Ruling

The Justice Department, representing Trump, has requested the Supreme Court to stay a ruling by the U.S. District Court that reinstated Cook as Fed Governor. The lower court had issued a preliminary injunction, blocking Trump’s attempt to remove Cook from the position. 

In the petition, Trump’s legal team argued that Cook’s removal was valid due to her involvement in allegations of mortgage fraud. The Justice Department also requested a delay of any actions until the matter is reviewed by the Supreme Court.

Cook participated in the FOMC meeting despite the ongoing legal battle. The Appeals Court had already denied Trump’s request to block the reinstatement just hours before the Fed meeting, where Cook voted in favor of a 25-basis point interest rate cut.

The Fed’s Interest Rate Cut and Market Impact

The Fed’s decision to reduce interest rates for the first time this year had a significant impact on the market. Following the rate cut, Bitcoin surged above $117,000, while other cryptocurrencies, such as BNB, saw notable gains. The rate reduction helped fuel a rally in the crypto market, as investors anticipated more accommodative monetary policies in the future.

Trump had previously criticized the Fed for not cutting interest rates enough. While the 25-basis point cut fell short of Trump’s request for a larger reduction, it has led to increased market optimism. The President had urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to make a more substantial cut to help stimulate the economy.

Trump’s Effort to Reshape the Fed

Trump’s attempt to remove Cook reflects his ongoing efforts to influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. The President has expressed a desire to replace certain Fed officials to align the central bank’s decisions with his economic vision. Earlier, Trump suggested he would soon have a majority of appointees at the Fed, which he believes would help steer economic policy in his preferred direction.

Despite the recent rate cut, Trump has continued to call for lower interest rates. He also nominated Fed Governor Stephen Miran to replace Adriana Kugler, with Miran dissenting on the recent rate decision. Miran favored a 50-basis point cut, while Cook and other officials voted for a 25-basis point reduction.

