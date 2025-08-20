Donald Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup Media To Acquire Dogecoin And Litecoin Mining Firm Dogehash For $154M

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/08/20 21:20
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.903+2.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142+3.72%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07286-1.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-1.94%

Thumzup Media Corp, which counts Donald Trump Jr. as a major shareholder, is pivoting from digital marketing into industrial-scale Dogecoin mining through its all-stock acquisition of Dogehash Technologies.

According to an announcement by the media company, the deal will see Dogehash shareholders offer up 100% of their holdings in exchange for 30.7 million Thumzup shares. This values the deal at around $153.8 million based on the company’s closing price.

In addition to Dogehash shareholders receiving Thumzup shares, the two companies will also merge into one entity and rebrand as Dogehash Technologies. This new company will then list on Nasdaq under the ticker “XDOG,” pending shareholder approval that is expected in Q4 of this year.

The deal comes amid a strong selloff of Thumzup stock. Just yesterday, the company’s shares plummeted more than 41% to close the trading session off at $5.01, data from Google Finance shows. The selling activity continued in after-hours trading, with the stock price sliding another 3% during this period.

Thumzup share price

Thumzup Media Corp share price (Source: Google Finance)

That drop has pushed the stock’s loss over the past week to more than 51%, while also extending its weekly losses to over 64%.

Dogehash And Thumzup Aim To Create Leading Crypto Company

Dogehash is an industrial-level crypto mining firm that focuses specifically on tokens running on the Scrypt algorithm, which the company says delivers stronger mining power-to-revenue efficiency than Bitcoin mining. 

Specifically, the company mines Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC), which are the two biggest Scrypt-powered assets, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top Scrypt cryptos

Largest Scrypt assets by market cap (Source: CoinMarketCap)

DOGE leads the way with its market cap of more than $32 billion, while LTC’s total valuation stands at about $8.77 billion.

The company currently operates around 2,500 Scrypt ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) miners that are housed in a data center in North America. There are plans to scale operations throughout 2025 and into 2026. 

That data center is powered by renewable energy as well, enabling Dogehash to achieve “significant Dogecoin and Litecoin block rewards with a low-cost, high-uptime footprint,” according to the announcement by Thumzup.

With the new company, Thumzup aims to “become the world’s leading Dogecoin mining platform.” The firm also said it will use the Dogecoin layer-2 blockchain called DogeOS, enabling it to stake in decentralized finance (DeFi) products, enabling it to boost miner returns.

The deal comes off the heels of Thumzup’s $50 million stock offering “to expand its crypto strategies.” A portion of this capital will be used “to buy mining rigs and accumulate digital assets,” the company said.

Trump Family Grows Crypto Mining Empire

The Dogehash acquisition is the latest move in the Trump family’s expanding crypto empire, specifically in the mining sector. 

Earlier this year, Eric Trump and Donald Jr. launched American Bitcoin in partnership with Hut 8, which has over 60,000 mining machines.

The Trump’s have a combined 20% stake in the business, while the remaining 80% will go to Hut 8.

At the start of the month, that crypto mining company bought a fleet of 16,299 Antminer U3S21EXPH units from Bitmain, which are capable of 14.02 exahashes per second (EH/s). The machines were purchased for approximately $314 million as part of a deal that excluded any potential price increases from the Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs and import duties. 

Trumps Enter Into Billion-Dollar Deal With ALT5 Sigma

The Trumps are not just expanding their crypto empire through mining. Recently, another one of their ventures, World Liberty Financial (WLF), struck a $1.5 billion deal with ALT5 Sigma to inject its WLFI token into the firm’s treasury. 

However, reports recently started surfacing that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched a probe into venture capitalist Jon Isaac for allegedly inflating earnings and participating in insider share sales linked to ALT5’s treasury financing for WLF.

Hours after the reports emerged, ALT5 responded on X and denied that Isaac was ever president or an adviser to the company. It also stressed that it had no knowledge of any ongoing SEC investigation into its activities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3153-12.41%
TROLL
TROLL$0.000000004278+11.98%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01985+9.78%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Share
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.8484-1.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001885+4.37%
Share
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Share
Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, a large-scale alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launches from Iran. Witnesses said that multiple explosions were heard in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0731-20.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:15
Share

Trending News

More

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It