Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital Makes ‘Double-Digit Millions’ Bet on Polymarket

Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, has invested a “double-digit millions” sum in the blockchain-based prediction market platform Polymarket, with Trump Jr. also joining its advisory board.

The investment, first reported by Axios on Aug. 26, provides fresh capital for Polymarket as it positions for a potential return to the U.S. market. The platform, where users bet on real-world events using the stablecoin USDC, has processed billions in wagers but has been unavailable to U.S. users due to regulatory restrictions.

Polymarket’s path to operating stateside recently improved. The company acquired a CFTC-licensed derivatives exchange and saw the Department of Justice and CFTC close previous investigations into its operations.

Trump Jr., a partner at 1789 Capital, will provide strategic guidance. His involvement follows a separate advisory role at the U.S.-based rival prediction market Kalshi, though that did not involve an investment.

The deal aligns with 1789 Capital’s focus on investments promoting “American exceptionalism,” including crypto infrastructure. The firm views Polymarket as a strong future initial public offering candidate.

This investment points to the growing mainstream appeal of crypto prediction platforms and aligns with the Trump family’s publicly pro-crypto stance, potentially signaling a significant expansion for Polymarket.