Donald Trump Jr.’s VC Firm Invests Millions in Polymarket’s Growth

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/27 03:17
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.477+4.51%
VinuChain
VC$0.00431-2.92%

TLDR

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, invested millions in Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform.
  • Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board, providing strategic support for the company’s U.S. expansion.
  • Polymarket recently acquired derivatives exchange QCEX for $112 million, securing a CFTC license for U.S. market entry.
  • The platform faced past regulatory scrutiny but has now cleared legal hurdles, opening opportunities for future growth.
  • Despite his investment in Polymarket, Trump Jr. also holds a strategic advisory role with Kalshi, Polymarket’s competitor.

Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, has invested millions into Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform. This move marks a significant endorsement for the rapidly growing industry. Trump Jr. has also joined Polymarket’s advisory board to help guide its expansion strategy.

Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket Advisory Board

Trump Jr. became a partner at 1789 Capital in 2024. Following this, the firm placed a substantial investment into Polymarket. Axios reported the deal involved a double-digit million investment. As part of the deal, Trump Jr. will serve on Polymarket’s advisory board. “I am proud to support Polymarket’s growth and its future expansion,” Trump Jr. said.

Polymarket has drawn attention for its innovative approach to prediction markets. These markets allow users to place bets on various outcomes, such as political events or sporting results. Trump Jr.’s involvement is expected to boost Polymarket’s credibility in the U.S., where the company plans to expand.

Polymarket Acquires QCEX, Enters U.S. Market

Polymarket recently secured a key regulatory approval by acquiring derivatives exchange QCEX for $112 million. The acquisition gave the platform a CFTC license, clearing a path for entry into the U.S. market. This marks a pivotal moment in Polymarket’s journey, which had been clouded by regulatory scrutiny.

In recent years, Polymarket has been investigated by the Department of Justice and the CFTC. The FBI also raided CEO Shayne Coplan’s apartment in 2024. However, these probes have now ended, which has relieved some of the regulatory pressure surrounding the company.

Polymarket, Kalshi Gain Attention After Trump Prediction

Trump Jr.’s involvement with Polymarket comes as he also holds a strategic advisory role with Kalshi, a rival platform. Earlier this year, despite his investment in Polymarket, Trump Jr. became a paid advisor to Kalshi. This dual role shows his growing influence in the prediction market industry.

Both Polymarket and Kalshi gained attention in 2024 when users predicted Donald Trump’s election win. These markets have demonstrated the potential to accurately reflect public sentiment. Trump Jr.’s support for Polymarket signals a shift in how people engage with news and predictions.

The post Donald Trump Jr.’s VC Firm Invests Millions in Polymarket’s Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$863.11+2.65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.128+12.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003413+0.82%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,774.33+1.53%
TONCOIN
TON$3.169+1.92%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Share
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.489+4.48%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03641+1.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?