Donald Trump Sues New York Times for $15B Over Meme Coin ‘Smear Campaign’

President Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion lawsuit against the New York Times, claiming the paper’s reporting damaged the reputation of his meme coin project and other business interests. The lawsuit, submitted in a Florida federal court on Monday, argues that multiple articles and a book published in 2024 contained false information that harmed his brand and ventures.

According to the filing, the coverage negatively influenced public opinion in Florida, where Trump’s Solana-based meme coin later launched in January 2025. While the reporting came months before the coin’s debut, Trump’s legal team claims it caused “enormous” economic losses across his businesses.

A Clash of Politics, Media, and Crypto

The case highlights how deeply Trump has tied his wealth and political brand to cryptocurrency. Trump’s token quickly became one of the most high-profile meme coins in the market. Shortly after launch, it soared to a valuation above $73 billion, driven by hype around his return to the presidency. But the momentum didn’t last. The token has since crashed by over 88%, with its market value now hovering near $8.6 billion.

The lawsuit argues that negative reporting weakened confidence in the project, though critics point to the token’s speculative nature as the main reason for its volatility.

Other Crypto Ventures Still Flourishing

Interestingly, the suit does not list Trump’s other crypto endeavors, such as World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the family’s blockchain platform. Earlier this month, WLFI’s governance token began trading freely, unlocking a surge in value. The token’s debut boosted the Trump family’s collective net worth by about $6 billion, showing that not all of their digital asset projects have struggled.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social, has also invested heavily in blockchain and digital finance. The lawsuit claims that the Times’ reporting and a related book were timed to coincide with promotional campaigns for “The Apprentice” movie, triggering a steep drop in Trump Media’s stock price.

A Political and Financial Battle

The timing of Trump’s lawsuit has raised eyebrows, coming just hours after the Times published another investigation. That report linked World Liberty Financial’s success to a recent U.S.–UAE deal involving AI chips, suggesting the platform benefited from political ties.

At the same time, Trump’s influence on the crypto sector continues to grow. Industry leaders like Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov have hinted at potential collaborations with the Trump administration to bring Wall Street, government services, and even voting systems on-chain.

For now, Trump’s legal fight against the Times adds another layer of drama to an already turbulent mix of politics, media, and cryptocurrency.