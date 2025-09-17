Donald Trump Sues New York Times for $15B Over Meme Coin ‘Smear Campaign’

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/17 16:09
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.675+0.57%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002727+3.21%
Donald Trump Sues New York Times

The post Donald Trump Sues New York Times for $15B Over Meme Coin ‘Smear Campaign’ appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

President Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion lawsuit against the New York Times, claiming the paper’s reporting damaged the reputation of his meme coin project and other business interests. The lawsuit, submitted in a Florida federal court on Monday, argues that multiple articles and a book published in 2024 contained false information that harmed his brand and ventures.

According to the filing, the coverage negatively influenced public opinion in Florida, where Trump’s Solana-based meme coin later launched in January 2025. While the reporting came months before the coin’s debut, Trump’s legal team claims it caused “enormous” economic losses across his businesses.

A Clash of Politics, Media, and Crypto

The case highlights how deeply Trump has tied his wealth and political brand to cryptocurrency. Trump’s token quickly became one of the most high-profile meme coins in the market. Shortly after launch, it soared to a valuation above $73 billion, driven by hype around his return to the presidency. But the momentum didn’t last. The token has since crashed by over 88%, with its market value now hovering near $8.6 billion.

The lawsuit argues that negative reporting weakened confidence in the project, though critics point to the token’s speculative nature as the main reason for its volatility.

Other Crypto Ventures Still Flourishing

Interestingly, the suit does not list Trump’s other crypto endeavors, such as World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the family’s blockchain platform. Earlier this month, WLFI’s governance token began trading freely, unlocking a surge in value. The token’s debut boosted the Trump family’s collective net worth by about $6 billion, showing that not all of their digital asset projects have struggled.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social, has also invested heavily in blockchain and digital finance. The lawsuit claims that the Times’ reporting and a related book were timed to coincide with promotional campaigns for “The Apprentice” movie, triggering a steep drop in Trump Media’s stock price.

  • Also Read :
  •   Why Crypto Market is Up Today? 
  •   ,

A Political and Financial Battle

The timing of Trump’s lawsuit has raised eyebrows, coming just hours after the Times published another investigation. That report linked World Liberty Financial’s success to a recent U.S.–UAE deal involving AI chips, suggesting the platform benefited from political ties.

At the same time, Trump’s influence on the crypto sector continues to grow. Industry leaders like Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov have hinted at potential collaborations with the Trump administration to bring Wall Street, government services, and even voting systems on-chain.

For now, Trump’s legal fight against the Times adds another layer of drama to an already turbulent mix of politics, media, and cryptocurrency.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Why is Donald Trump suing the New York Times?

Trump filed a $15B lawsuit claiming the Times published false reporting that damaged his meme coin’s reputation and caused significant economic losses across his business ventures.

How has Trump influenced the crypto industry?

Trump’s advocacy has increased political acceptance of crypto, with potential collaborations to onboard Wall Street and government services onto blockchain networks.

What is the connection between Trump Media and crypto?

Trump Media & Technology Group, behind Truth Social, invests in blockchain and digital finance, though its stock price faced pressure from negative media timing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.16264+0.10%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,976.11-0.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2578-0.38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?