Donald Trump’s Company Releases New Statement Regarding Altcoin Partnership and Hundreds of Million Dollars Investment! “Ends Speculation!” – Sudden Price Jump!

US President Donald Trump’s company, the media company Truth Social, has made a new move regarding Cronos (CRO), with which it had previously partnered.

Accordingly, Truth Social and Truth+ platforms announced that they will allow users to convert their “gems” earned as usage rewards for participating in various events into Cronos (CRO).

According to the press release, this information was shared due to rumors that the platforms would issue their own tokens.

With this announcement, Truth Social has ended previous speculation that they would launch their own token.

Following the news, the CRO price experienced a huge surge.

Trump’s company, Trump Media Group, previously announced that it would establish a digital asset treasury firm, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, focused on acquiring $6.42 billion worth of CROs.

*This is not investment advice.

