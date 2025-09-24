The post Don’t Be Fooled by XRP Price Dump, Bollinger Bands Signal New All-Time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP dipping under $2.90 might be enough to put off anyone thinking of buying at the last minute, but for now the key indicator is showing something else entirely. The weekly Bollinger Bands still keep XRP well above the midline at $2.70, while the top band sits far higher at $3.54.  So, after yesterday’s notorious dip, which led to $1.6 billion in liquidations in just 24 hours, the price of XRP plummeted, falling from $3 to $2.70. Many rushed to proclaim this as the end of the altseason, but those making bearish calls may find themselves on the losing side once the dust has settled. The Bollinger Bands show that, after the sell-off, XRP stopped falling at the middle band — a key support level on the weekly chart. XRP/USD by TradingView The XRP price has been stuck between $2.77 and $2.96 all month, moving sideways while every attempt to dip below $2.77 is being rejected. Sellers keep testing that level and failing, and the band just keeps holding.  $3.16 XRP is the key A break above this price point will change the daily structure and put a stamp for the price in the higher range, where new highs are more likely to come into play. With a market cap of $180 billion, XRP is not some meme coin that is all about hype. It trades on liquidity flows, and Bollinger compression has consistently been a reliable signal when the market is about to expand. The move under $2.90 is not confirmation of weakness; it is just positioning inside the bands before the next attempt higher. Charts show a clear upward trend, suggesting XRP may be on the rise. Traders selling into dips may miss this opportunity. Source: https://u.today/dont-be-fooled-by-xrp-price-dump-bollinger-bands-signal-new-all-time-highThe post Don’t Be Fooled by XRP Price Dump, Bollinger Bands Signal New All-Time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP dipping under $2.90 might be enough to put off anyone thinking of buying at the last minute, but for now the key indicator is showing something else entirely. The weekly Bollinger Bands still keep XRP well above the midline at $2.70, while the top band sits far higher at $3.54.  So, after yesterday’s notorious dip, which led to $1.6 billion in liquidations in just 24 hours, the price of XRP plummeted, falling from $3 to $2.70. Many rushed to proclaim this as the end of the altseason, but those making bearish calls may find themselves on the losing side once the dust has settled. The Bollinger Bands show that, after the sell-off, XRP stopped falling at the middle band — a key support level on the weekly chart. XRP/USD by TradingView The XRP price has been stuck between $2.77 and $2.96 all month, moving sideways while every attempt to dip below $2.77 is being rejected. Sellers keep testing that level and failing, and the band just keeps holding.  $3.16 XRP is the key A break above this price point will change the daily structure and put a stamp for the price in the higher range, where new highs are more likely to come into play. With a market cap of $180 billion, XRP is not some meme coin that is all about hype. It trades on liquidity flows, and Bollinger compression has consistently been a reliable signal when the market is about to expand. The move under $2.90 is not confirmation of weakness; it is just positioning inside the bands before the next attempt higher. Charts show a clear upward trend, suggesting XRP may be on the rise. Traders selling into dips may miss this opportunity. Source: https://u.today/dont-be-fooled-by-xrp-price-dump-bollinger-bands-signal-new-all-time-high

Don’t Be Fooled by XRP Price Dump, Bollinger Bands Signal New All-Time High

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 07:25
1
1$0.01383+41.33%
Threshold
T$0.01555+1.17%
Union
U$0.01009-11.10%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001717-2.01%
Dust
DUST$0.007316+11.93%
XRP
XRP$2.8299-0.34%
Salamanca
DON$0.000671+3.38%

XRP dipping under $2.90 might be enough to put off anyone thinking of buying at the last minute, but for now the key indicator is showing something else entirely. The weekly Bollinger Bands still keep XRP well above the midline at $2.70, while the top band sits far higher at $3.54. 

So, after yesterday’s notorious dip, which led to $1.6 billion in liquidations in just 24 hours, the price of XRP plummeted, falling from $3 to $2.70. Many rushed to proclaim this as the end of the altseason, but those making bearish calls may find themselves on the losing side once the dust has settled.

The Bollinger Bands show that, after the sell-off, XRP stopped falling at the middle band — a key support level on the weekly chart.

XRP/USD by TradingView

The XRP price has been stuck between $2.77 and $2.96 all month, moving sideways while every attempt to dip below $2.77 is being rejected. Sellers keep testing that level and failing, and the band just keeps holding. 

$3.16 XRP is the key

A break above this price point will change the daily structure and put a stamp for the price in the higher range, where new highs are more likely to come into play.

With a market cap of $180 billion, XRP is not some meme coin that is all about hype. It trades on liquidity flows, and Bollinger compression has consistently been a reliable signal when the market is about to expand. The move under $2.90 is not confirmation of weakness; it is just positioning inside the bands before the next attempt higher.

Charts show a clear upward trend, suggesting XRP may be on the rise. Traders selling into dips may miss this opportunity.

Source: https://u.today/dont-be-fooled-by-xrp-price-dump-bollinger-bands-signal-new-all-time-high

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.014309+45.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-2.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Share
As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,307.28-0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
XRP
XRP$2.8328-0.40%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Share
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s Thursday and I am incredibly sore and tired after really hitting the weights and the yoga mat hard this week. Sore is good! It takes pain to reduce pain, or at least that’s my experience with exercise. We must exercise our minds as well, and what better way to do that than with a fun puzzle game about placing dominoes in the correct tiles. Come along, my Pipsqueaks, let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009007+4.98%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03811-3.07%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0082404-9.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:59
Share

Trending News

More

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October