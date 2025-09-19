The post Don’t Get Fooled by XRP ETF Approval, Bollinger Bands Warn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s all about the bands Bottom line The highly anticipated launch of the REX Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) is being presented as a historic turning point for the Ripple-related token. However, in reality, it may signal the end of the road for the narrative.  XRPR is expected to debut this Thursday with a structure that blends direct XRP holdings and exposure through other spot ETFs abroad, and it has been filed under the same prospectus as the Doge ETF (DOJE), as confirmed by Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart.  While this may sound like validation on the surface, for traders who have lived through multiple cycles, an ETF stamp is less a beginning than a closing chapter. It’s all about the bands XRP is currently trading within the upper half of its Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, creating an impression of consistent growth. This positive outlook, however, is not reflected in the broader picture. On the monthly time frame, the bands are widening at the fastest pace in history. When this occurs, the path forward tends to be more about exhaustion than expansion. The asymmetry is clear: while the upper band is just above $3.50, the lower band is far below $2, showing that the downside is larger and more accessible than the remaining upside. Source: TradingView This imbalance is further compounded by the fact that the ETF itself may not introduce new fuel. Each crypto cycle eventually runs out of fresh narratives, and when tokens rely on financial wrappers rather than organic growth, it often signals that the peak is approaching.  Bottom line The same traders who are currently celebrating the approval may find that they are buying into the final chapter, not the beginning. While the XRP ETF listing will generate headlines, the charts suggest that this is… The post Don’t Get Fooled by XRP ETF Approval, Bollinger Bands Warn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s all about the bands Bottom line The highly anticipated launch of the REX Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) is being presented as a historic turning point for the Ripple-related token. However, in reality, it may signal the end of the road for the narrative.  XRPR is expected to debut this Thursday with a structure that blends direct XRP holdings and exposure through other spot ETFs abroad, and it has been filed under the same prospectus as the Doge ETF (DOJE), as confirmed by Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart.  While this may sound like validation on the surface, for traders who have lived through multiple cycles, an ETF stamp is less a beginning than a closing chapter. It’s all about the bands XRP is currently trading within the upper half of its Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, creating an impression of consistent growth. This positive outlook, however, is not reflected in the broader picture. On the monthly time frame, the bands are widening at the fastest pace in history. When this occurs, the path forward tends to be more about exhaustion than expansion. The asymmetry is clear: while the upper band is just above $3.50, the lower band is far below $2, showing that the downside is larger and more accessible than the remaining upside. Source: TradingView This imbalance is further compounded by the fact that the ETF itself may not introduce new fuel. Each crypto cycle eventually runs out of fresh narratives, and when tokens rely on financial wrappers rather than organic growth, it often signals that the peak is approaching.  Bottom line The same traders who are currently celebrating the approval may find that they are buying into the final chapter, not the beginning. While the XRP ETF listing will generate headlines, the charts suggest that this is…

Don’t Get Fooled by XRP ETF Approval, Bollinger Bands Warn

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:30
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.91%
GET
GET$0.007495-4.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08467-4.72%
XRP
XRP$2.9888-3.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-6.95%
Salamanca
DON$0.000673-0.88%
  • It’s all about the bands
  • Bottom line

The highly anticipated launch of the REX Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) is being presented as a historic turning point for the Ripple-related token. However, in reality, it may signal the end of the road for the narrative. 

XRPR is expected to debut this Thursday with a structure that blends direct XRP holdings and exposure through other spot ETFs abroad, and it has been filed under the same prospectus as the Doge ETF (DOJE), as confirmed by Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart. 

While this may sound like validation on the surface, for traders who have lived through multiple cycles, an ETF stamp is less a beginning than a closing chapter.

It’s all about the bands

XRP is currently trading within the upper half of its Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, creating an impression of consistent growth. This positive outlook, however, is not reflected in the broader picture.

On the monthly time frame, the bands are widening at the fastest pace in history. When this occurs, the path forward tends to be more about exhaustion than expansion. The asymmetry is clear: while the upper band is just above $3.50, the lower band is far below $2, showing that the downside is larger and more accessible than the remaining upside.

Source: TradingView

This imbalance is further compounded by the fact that the ETF itself may not introduce new fuel. Each crypto cycle eventually runs out of fresh narratives, and when tokens rely on financial wrappers rather than organic growth, it often signals that the peak is approaching. 

Bottom line

The same traders who are currently celebrating the approval may find that they are buying into the final chapter, not the beginning.

While the XRP ETF listing will generate headlines, the charts suggest that this is happening in the late stages of the cycle.

With the Bollinger Bands indicating imbalance and narratives thinning, the lesson for observers is clear: do not mistake a new product launch for the promise of unlimited upside.

Source: https://u.today/dont-get-fooled-by-xrp-etf-approval-bollinger-bands-warn

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0849-4.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1397-5.79%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

PANews reported on August 29 that Marc Shawn Brown, social media director of Cointelegraph, tweeted, “If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States. The current TVL is $69 billion. The future is on-chain.”
AaveToken
AAVE$299.29-3.52%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12198-3.48%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08009-3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 14:03
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges