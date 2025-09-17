Don’t Make the Same Mistake Again

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:43
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.06395+1.55%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.47+1.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010543-3.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Salamanca
DON$0.000645-6.25%
Crypto News
  • 16 September 2025
  • |
  • 20:30

Everyone knows the story of Shiba Inu ,  a meme coin born in obscurity that went on to create overnight millionaires. Tiny investments became life-changing fortunes.

Yet, for every early adopter, there were millions of people who watched from the sidelines as Shiba Inu skyrocketed. The regret of missing Shiba Inu’s presale became one of the biggest cautionary tales in crypto.

Today, a new generation of investors is searching for the Best Crypto to Buy Now ,  a project that combines massive upside with real-world utility. Quietly rising among presale tokens, BFX is emerging as a contender that could replicate Shiba Inu’s success but with stronger fundamentals. Investors looking for the top crypto to invest in this year are already circling this presale.

Shiba Inu: The Original Meme Coin Phenomenon

Launched in 2020 as an experiment in community-driven tokenomics, Shiba Inu quickly earned the nickname “Dogecoin killer.” It was cheap, viral, and supported by an army of retail investors. Its presale was largely overlooked, but those who joined early saw unimaginable returns.

Key features of Shiba Inu:

  • Meme Appeal: Inspired by the Shiba Inu dog breed, it captured internet culture perfectly.
  • ShibaSwap DEX: A decentralized exchange that extended its ecosystem.
  • NFTs (Shiboshis): Expanded its utility beyond pure speculation.
  • Burn Mechanisms: Introduced to gradually reduce supply.
  • Global Community: Millions of holders and an online presence that rivaled Dogecoin.

Yet for all its successes, Shiba Inu’s rocket-like rise was driven primarily by hype. As the novelty wore off, so did the parabolic gains. Many investors now wish they had found something with Shiba-like upside but also real-world utility ,  exactly what BFX is promising at its presale stage.

BFX: The Next Evolution in Presale Tokens

BlockchainFX (BFX) is emerging as one of the best crypto to invest in this year because it blends the viral upside of early meme coins with serious real-world infrastructure. It is built as a multi-asset trading super app ,  bringing crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, and commodities together under one seamless platform. This means traders and investors no longer need to juggle multiple apps, pay repeated fees, or lose time switching markets.

On top of that, BFX holders earn daily rewards ,  up to 70% of trading fees shared back in USDT and BFX ,  creating a unique passive income stream. The project also includes an exclusive Visa Card so you can spend those rewards anywhere Visa is accepted, along with an advanced NFT bonus for every presale purchase. Security is airtight, with external audits by Coinsult and CertiK and KYC verification by Solidproof. Payments are supported across numerous chains such as ETH, USDT, BNB, BTC, SOL, XRP, DOGE, TON, ADA, and LTC, making it accessible to a global audience. With its presale price at $0.023 and launch price at $0.05, plus the limited-time BLOCK30 code for 30% more tokens, BFX is widely seen as the best crypto to buy now among serious investors.

Multi-Asset Trading Super App

One of BFX’s most disruptive features is its multi-asset trading platform. Instead of limiting you to a single market like most tokens, BFX integrates crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities. This unified dashboard allows holders to move quickly between markets, cut costs, and take advantage of trends across asset classes. It positions BFX far ahead of meme coins or single-use projects and solidifies its reputation as a top crypto to invest in for 2025.

Daily Rewards and Visa Card

The second standout feature is the income-plus-spendability model. Up to 70% of platform trading fees are redistributed daily in USDT and BFX, giving holders passive income even before the token launches. This income can be spent instantly anywhere Visa is accepted using the BFX Visa Card ,  something Shiba Inu and similar projects never offered. This makes BFX not just another speculative token but a functional tool for everyday life, reinforcing its position as one of the top crypto to buy for investors seeking real-world utility.

Presale Numbers and $4,000 Investment Scenario

  • Funds Raised: ~$7,460,336.67 (99.47% of $7.5M softcap)
  • Participants: ~9,678 already in
  • Presale Price: $0.023
  • Launch Price: $0.05
  • Rewards: Earn USDT & BFX daily even during presale
  • Security: Coinsult & CertiK audits + Solidproof KYC verified
  • Visa Card: Spend crypto rewards worldwide
  • Bonus Code: BLOCK30 = 30% extra tokens

Investment Scenario:

At $0.023 each, a $4,000 investment would buy approximately 173,913 BFX tokens. With BLOCK30, you’d get 30% extra ,  about 226,086 BFX tokens total.

  • At launch price of $0.05, your tokens could be worth ≈ $11,304.
  • If BFX reaches $1, your 226,086 tokens could be worth $226,086 ,  a classic example of why BFX is considered a top crypto to invest in right now.

Why BFX Is the New Shiba Inu – Only Better

BFX combines the viral potential of Shiba Inu with infrastructure-level utility. While Shiba Inu pioneered meme coin mania, BFX is pioneering the “super app token” ,  a new category of crypto assets with real-world usage. This blend of low entry price, audited security, daily rewards, and Visa spending power makes it arguably the best crypto to invest in for 2025.

Early investors missed Shiba Inu’s presale because it seemed too good to be true. Don’t repeat history. With presale bonuses ending soon and 99.47% already sold out, BFX is positioning itself as the Best Crypto to Buy Now for those seeking massive upside.

Don’t Watch From the Sidelines Again

Imagine rewinding to 2020 and buying Shiba Inu at presale prices. Now imagine seeing BFX’s presale and hesitating. This is the pivotal moment for anyone seeking the top crypto to buy today.

The presale is almost full. The BLOCK30 bonus is ticking away. Investors calling BFX the Best Crypto to Buy Now aren’t exaggerating ,  they’re acting on data and real features.

BFX: A Real-World Utility Powerhouse

BFX is more than just a token; it’s a gateway to a financial ecosystem. This credibility, combined with high upside, makes it the Best Crypto to Buy Now for those who want both speculation and substance.

It’s rare to see a presale token with both a credible product and strong tokenomics. BlockchainFX has both, which is why it’s topping analyst lists for the top crypto to buy in 2025.

Don’t Miss This Moment

With Shiba Inu, most people learned the cost of waiting. With BFX, you have a chance to act before the launch. It’s not just another meme coin; it’s a fully audited, reward-generating platform.

If you’ve been hunting for the best crypto to invest in with real-world usage, this is it. Once BFX launches, the easy gains vanish, and early investors will already be positioned for the upside.

Find Out More:

FAQs

1. Why do people regret missing Shiba Inu’s presale?

Because early buyers turned small sums into fortunes while most people hesitated.

2. What is BFX?

BFX is a presale token backed by a multi-asset trading super app with daily rewards, NFTs, and a Visa card ,  seen as the Best Crypto to Buy Now.

3. How is BFX different from Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu relied on hype; BFX combines hype potential with real-world utility and audited security.

4. What are BFX’s standout features?

Multi-asset trading, daily USDT rewards, a Visa card, NFTs, and multi-chain payment support ,  making it a top crypto to invest in.

5. How much could a $4,000 investment in BFX be worth

With BLOCK30 bonus, ~226,086 BFX tokens. At $1 long-term, ≈ $226,086.

6. Why is BFX called the new Shiba Inu?

It offers a similar low entry point with massive upside but adds real-world applications Shiba Inu lacked.

7. Why is BFX the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

It’s nearly sold out, audited, and includes features like passive income and a Visa card ,  rare at the presale stage.

8. Can BFX reach $1?

If adoption scales as planned and trading volume grows, a $1 valuation aligns with analyst projections.

9. How do I participate in the BFX presale?

Connect your wallet, choose a payment method, enter your amount, and use BLOCK30 to get 30% extra tokens before the presale ends.

10. What makes BFX the top crypto to invest in 2025?

It combines utility, passive income, and early-stage pricing ,  exactly what investors look for in the Best Crypto to Buy Now.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/the-regret-of-missing-shiba-inus-presale-dont-make-the-same-mistake-again/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

BitcoinWorld Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens The world of esports and cryptocurrency just got a major jolt! The strategic move by Chiliz OG Esports, a groundbreaking development, sees Chiliz (CHZ) making a significant foray into the competitive gaming landscape. This pivotal moment involves the acquisition of a 51% stake in the renowned esports organization OG Esports, as reported by Decrypt. It’s a clear signal that the convergence of blockchain technology and professional gaming is accelerating, promising exciting new opportunities for fans and stakeholders alike. What Does the Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition Mean for Fan Tokens? This isn’t Chiliz’s first interaction with OG Esports. Back in 2020, OG Esports was a pioneer, becoming the very first esports team to launch its fan token on the Socios platform. This early partnership laid the groundwork for the deeper integration we see today. The OG fan token has already demonstrated impressive growth, recently hitting an all-time high in market capitalization, soaring past the $100 million mark. Currently, the OG fan token is trading robustly. According to CoinMarketCap, it sits at $16.83, reflecting a healthy 10.23% increase. This strong performance underscores the inherent value and appeal of fan tokens, especially when backed by a popular and successful team like OG Esports. The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition will likely amplify this trend, potentially driving further engagement and utility for these innovative digital assets. How Will Chiliz’s Investment Shape the Esports Landscape? Chiliz, through its Socios.com platform, has been at the forefront of fan engagement in sports and esports globally. Acquiring a majority stake in OG Esports is a strategic move designed to deepen its roots within the dynamic esports ecosystem. This isn’t just about a financial investment; it’s about integrating Web3 technologies more intimately into team operations and enhancing fan experiences. Enhanced Fan Engagement: Expect more innovative ways for fans to interact with OG Esports, from voting on minor team decisions to gaining exclusive access and earning unique rewards. New Revenue Streams: The acquisition could unlock novel monetization strategies for OG Esports, leveraging blockchain’s transparency and efficiency. This provides sustainable growth opportunities. Broader Web3 Adoption: This significant move could serve as a blueprint for other esports organizations, encouraging wider adoption of fan tokens and comprehensive blockchain solutions across the industry. The vision behind the Chiliz OG Esports deal extends beyond simple ownership. It aims to create a more immersive and rewarding experience for the global fanbase, solidifying the role of digital assets in modern sports entertainment and community building. What Are the Future Prospects for Fan Tokens in Esports? The success of the OG fan token and the subsequent Chiliz acquisition paint a clear picture: fan tokens are here to stay and poised for significant growth. This development suggests a future where fan tokens are not just collectibles but integral tools for community governance, loyalty programs, and direct, meaningful interaction between teams and their ardent supporters. Consider the compelling potential benefits: Direct Influence: Token holders gain a tangible voice in minor team decisions, fostering a stronger sense of belonging and ownership. Exclusive Perks: Access to VIP events, limited-edition merchandise, and unique digital content can be directly tied to token ownership, rewarding loyalty. Community Building: Fan tokens facilitate a decentralized community where supporters have a shared stake in the team’s success, creating a powerful collective identity. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership is a testament to the evolving dynamics of sports and entertainment, where digital ownership and active community participation are becoming increasingly vital components of the fan experience. Driving Innovation: The Road Ahead for Chiliz and OG Esports This strategic alliance is set to drive significant innovation within both the blockchain and esports sectors. Chiliz’s established expertise in Web3 technology, particularly with fan tokens, combined with OG Esports’ competitive prowess and dedicated global fanbase, creates a powerful synergy. We can anticipate not only new product offerings and enhanced platform features but also potentially groundbreaking integrations that push the boundaries of what’s possible in fan engagement and digital ownership. However, this journey isn’t without its considerations. Integrating blockchain solutions into a traditional esports organization requires careful planning and execution. Ensuring user-friendliness for fans who might be new to crypto, managing tokenomics effectively, and navigating regulatory landscapes will be key challenges. Despite these, the potential for growth and the creation of a truly interactive fan ecosystem is immense. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership aims to overcome these hurdles, setting new industry standards. This is more than just a business transaction; it’s a statement about the future. It highlights the growing importance of decentralized technologies in mainstream industries. The partnership will undoubtedly inspire other teams and organizations to explore similar ventures, further legitimizing fan tokens and blockchain applications in the broader sports entertainment industry. The goal is to create a more direct, transparent, and rewarding relationship between teams and their most passionate supporters. A Compelling Partnership The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition is a landmark event, showcasing the immense potential when innovative blockchain technology meets the passionate world of esports. It reinforces the value of fan tokens as a powerful tool for engagement and community building, while also paving the way for a more interactive and rewarding experience for fans globally. As Chiliz continues to expand its footprint, this partnership stands as a beacon for the future of Web3 in competitive gaming. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Chiliz (CHZ)? A1: Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain-based platform that powers Socios.com, an app where sports and esports fans can buy fan tokens to engage with their favorite teams and influence club decisions. Q2: What is OG Esports? A2: OG Esports is a highly successful professional esports organization, most notably known for its achievements in Dota 2, having won The International championship multiple times. Q3: What does the 51% acquisition mean? A3: Chiliz acquiring a 51% stake means they now have a majority ownership interest in OG Esports, giving them significant control over the organization’s strategic direction and operations. Q4: How does this acquisition benefit OG fan token holders? A4: The acquisition is expected to deepen the integration of the OG fan token within the team’s ecosystem, potentially leading to more utility, exclusive benefits, and increased value through enhanced fan engagement initiatives and strategic growth. Q5: Will other esports teams follow this trend? A5: This significant move by Chiliz and OG Esports sets a precedent and is likely to encourage other esports organizations to explore similar partnerships and adopt fan token models and Web3 technologies. Share Your Thoughts! What do you think about the exciting Chiliz OG Esports acquisition and its implications for the future of fan tokens and competitive gaming? Share this article on your social media platforms and join the conversation! Let’s discuss how this groundbreaking partnership could reshape the esports world. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the esports fan token market price action. This post Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16557+11.60%
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.47%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01749+30.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 07:25
Share
Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock markets are starting to feel the heat as Donald Trump’s tariff hikes begin cutting into corporate profits. Fund giants including T. Rowe Price and Franklin Templeton are warning that companies across the region, especially in South Korea and Taiwan, are more exposed than investors think. Export-heavy industries have enjoyed months of gains, but […]
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.614+1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08776+2.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 08:28
Share
Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitwise files with the SEC to launch a stablecoin & tokenization ETF, the first of its kind in the US.
KIND
KIND$0.01433-41.48%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 07:54
Share

Trending News

More

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Fiduciary lawsuits stall Trump's bid to let 401(k)s tap crypto and private equity

The new address spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, or it may be a swing trade