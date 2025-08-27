Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/27 15:36
Threshold
T$0.01616+1.82%
Salamanca
DON$0.000509-5.03%
SOON
SOON$0.2552+3.69%
Don’t Miss Out: Token2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

The countdown is on. TOKEN2049 Singapore, the world’s largest and most influential crypto event, is fast approaching. And right now, you still have the chance to secure your Early Bird pass for just US$499 – that’s 50% off the regular price. But hurry: this special offer ends on 29 August.

Why You Should Act Now

Historically, ticket sales skyrocket as price deadlines approach. Once the Early Bird window closes, ticket prices will rise significantly. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to grab your spot, this is it.

TOKEN2049 isn’t just another conference. It’s where the entire global crypto community gathers – investors, builders, innovators, and thought leaders. From inspiring keynote speeches to in-depth panels, the event offers unmatched networking opportunities and insights that can shape your next big move in the digital asset space.

Be Part of the Action in Singapore

Singapore will once again become the epicenter of Web3 this September. Thousands of industry professionals and crypto enthusiasts will be in attendance. If you want to stay ahead of the curve and experience the energy of the world’s largest crypto gathering, you can’t afford to miss it.

Secure Your Pass Before Prices Go Up

Early Bird tickets are available only until 29 August. After that, prices increase, and the opportunity to save 50% disappears.

👉 Click here to secure your TOKEN2049 Singapore Early Bird pass today and join us in the room where the future of crypto is being shaped.

This article was originally published as Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

The post Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Financial CEO Greg King argued that the future of stablecoins will be shaped by Solana, rather than Ethereum. King stated that Solana stands out in terms of speed and transaction capacity. “Solana is faster than Ethereum. Frankly, when I saw the discussion of stablecoins being built largely on Ethereum, I thought it was a huge oversight. Solana will be the story of the future for stablecoins,” he said. King noted that Solana is among the top five cryptocurrency markets and that many analysts believe it has the potential to dethrone Ethereum. However, he added that this view is highly controversial within the crypto ecosystem. According to experts, Solana is increasingly preferred for tokenization and stablecoin use thanks to its high transaction speed and scalability. Ethereum, on the other hand, is attempting to address some of its disadvantages against its competitors with layer-2 solutions. Many layer-2 solutions claim to possess the security of the ETH network, enabling much faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions on their own networks and then sending them in bulk to the ETH network. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/investment-company-ceo-says-solana-over-ethereum-explains-why/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01927+8.37%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5403+2.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 15:15
Share
Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

The post Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) recently broke through to a new all-time high above $4,900 before undergoing a correction. As of now, the asset trades at $4,520, reflecting an 8.9% pullback from its peak but still up 7.6% over the past week. The move follows weeks of strong upward momentum that returned ETH to price levels unseen since the 2021 bull cycle. While Ethereum’s long-term trend remains upward, analysts are examining short-term patterns to explain the market’s current volatility. One such perspective comes from XWIN Research Japan, a contributor to CryptoQuant’s QuickTake platform, highlighting how recurring liquidation cycles are shaping ETH’s price action, particularly around the beginning of each week. Ethereum’s “Monday Trap” and the Risks of Excessive Leverage According to the analysis, Ethereum’s leveraged markets show a recurring rhythm tied to liquidation events. Leveraged long positions, bets that the price will continue rising, have often been caught in sudden reversals, forcing liquidations that amplify downward moves. During April and June 2025, ETH saw long liquidations spike beyond 300,000 ETH in a single day as sharp downturns triggered cascading sell-offs. XWIN Research Japan noted a striking weekly pattern: Mondays consistently show the highest liquidation volumes, followed by Sundays and Fridays. In contrast, Saturdays record the lowest, likely due to reduced market activity. This cycle, often referred to as the “Monday Trap,” suggests that traders carrying leveraged positions from the weekend are particularly vulnerable once institutional and retail flows re-enter early in the week. “Carrying weekend optimism into Monday’s higher-volume sessions is risky,” the analyst observed, emphasizing that short-term leverage magnifies losses in predictable ways. For long-term investors, this cycle is less about price direction and more about understanding the risks of excessive leverage in a highly liquid market. Technical Levels and Broader Market Outlook From a technical standpoint, Ethereum’s price correction is being…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10075+0.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1214-0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01927+8.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 15:21
Share
Google Cloud sparks backlash with ‘private and permissioned’ L1

Google Cloud sparks backlash with ‘private and permissioned’ L1

Google Cloud L1
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07295-2.17%
L1
L1$0.007973+0.77%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/27 15:42
Share

Trending News

More

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

Google Cloud sparks backlash with ‘private and permissioned’ L1

SharpLink Gaming Expands Ethereum Treasury to Nearly 800,000 ETH

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month