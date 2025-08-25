Don’t rely on Dogecoin (DOGE) for big returns in 2025, these 5 memecoins will perform better in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 16:03
MemeCore
M$0.43285+1.89%
Threshold
T$0.01657+0.79%
Turbo
TURBO$0.004009-5.62%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.06+3.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-0.79%
Salamanca
DON$0.00054-1.81%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2187-5.06%

Dogecoin may be the memecoin’s face, but its days of life-changing gains are likely over. DOGE trades more like a blue-chip meme token than a high-growth option due to its multi-billion-dollar market value and minimal innovation. New memecoins are attracting investors, anticipating spectacular gains that can turn a small stake into thousands in 2025. Little Pepe, MemeCore M, Shiba Inu, dogwifhat, and Turbo are the most promising coins for early investors to outperform DOGE.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE):  The rising memecoin

While still in presale, Little Pepe has become one of the most promising memecoins of 2025. Over 13.7 billion tokens have been sold in presale, raising  $21,128,704 million. The current price is $0.0020, and the next stage will increase the price to $0.0021. Little Pepe stands out due to its high presale momentum and Layer-2 Ethereum technology, which speeds up and lowers transaction costs. Community strength matters too. Little Pepe boasts over 33,723 holders, a 27,000-member Telegram group, and a successful Certik audit, which lends it long-term legitimacy that many presale ventures lack. The token might reach $0.05–$0.08 if momentum continues in 2025. This trajectory would make a $250 presale investment worth several thousand dollars within a few years, making LILPEPE a top memecoin investment candidate.

M (MEMECORE): Strong market presence, growth potential

MemeCore M trades around $0.4107 with a $686 million market cap. This makes it big enough to be credible yet early enough to deliver significant upside. If MemeCore M expands its ecosystem and leverages crypto meme-driven hype cycles, it might reach $1.20–$1.50 in 2025. That would triple its worth, and long-term holders could experience even bigger gains by 2030, thanks to the project’s cultural branding and tokenomics. Investing $250 now in MemeCore M at $1.50 would be worth nearly $900, with considerably more potential if the token grows in popularity.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Veteran meme token has a new chapter

One of the most popular memecoins, Shiba Inu, costs $0.00001314 and has a $7.7 billion market cap. It may generate the same percentage gains it did when it turned tiny investments into fortunes at this size. Shiba Inu can double or triple in price because of ecosystem innovations like Shibarium, its Layer-2 solution. Over the next few months, SHIB might rise to $0.00003–$0.00005, returning two to four times investors’ capital. Investors seeking a balance between safer meme bets and riskier ones could consider Shiba Inu.

Dogwifhat (WIF): A rising investor’s favourite

Dogwifhat, which trades at about $8.875 with a market cap of $886 million, has captured internet culture in 2025 like few memecoins. Its eccentric branding and cultural support have thrust it into the spotlight. Although its price per token may be high, its market value suggests room for growth, particularly if the next bull market mainstreams meme assets. WIF would nearly double in 2025, reaching $15. If the memecoin phenomenon continues, WIF might get $30 by the early 2030s.

Turbo(TURBO): The underdog with explosive potential

Turbo may be one of the undervalued memecoins. The lowest barrier to entry is at $0.004438 with a market cap of $306 million. Investors are looking for the subsequent memecoin explosion, similar to its pricing and grassroots appeal.

Should Turbo reproduce even a portion of Shiba Inu’s early growth, the profits might be significant. A $250 investment might become $2,500–$6,000 if prices grow to $0.02–$0.05 in the medium run. 

Conclusion

Dogecoin is a cultural symbol, but it may not be a good investment. In 2025, tokens such as Little Pepe (still in presale with explosive potential), MemeCore M, Shiba Inu, DogWifHat, and Turbo offer significant opportunities. These coins represent new meme tokens that can turn a small stake into thousands, but their risk and profit levels vary. If you missed the early Dogecoin boom, 2025 offers another chance with meme currencies that have gained viral energy and more substantial underpinnings.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE), visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Next: Ethereum faces $4,900 test – Could whales be key to its next price breakout?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/dont-rely-on-dogecoin-doge-for-big-returns-in-2025-these-5-memecoins-will-perform-better-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.3876-1.64%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001821-4.00%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Share
Stablecoins and RWA cross-border innovation practices, Shanghai seminar discusses the new financial ecosystem

Stablecoins and RWA cross-border innovation practices, Shanghai seminar discusses the new financial ecosystem

Blockchain technology has become the core driving force for the digital transformation of the financial industry, demonstrating huge potential in application scenarios such as cross-border payments and financial innovation. In particular, stablecoins and RWA ( Real World Assets), as key areas for the implementation of blockchain technology, have attracted widespread attention from the global market. To further promote industry exchanges and explore the opportunities and challenges brought about by the rapid development of stablecoins and RWA , the "Blockchain-Driven Stablecoins and RWA : Exploring Cross-Border Trade and Financial Innovation Practices" event was successfully held in Shanghai on the afternoon of August 22nd . It was hosted by the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association and the Shanghai Distributed Consensus Technology Association, co-organized by PANews and Mankiw LLP, and supported by Mobile Payment Network and the Blockchain Technology Application Alliance . The seminar was hosted by Zang Qin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association. It focused on the exploration and practice of stablecoins and RWA in cross-border trade, financial compliance and other fields. It attracted more than 100 practitioners from banks, securities companies, law firms, asset management institutions, financial technology and start-ups to participate and jointly discuss the implementation path and future development of stablecoins and RWA . Wu Jun, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association, delivered an opening speech on behalf of the organizers, noting that stablecoins are not entirely new, but their payment properties offer significant advantages in cross-border trade , characterized by high efficiency and low costs. Compared to traditional financial systems, stablecoins can be deposited within seconds and offer extremely low fees, making them a highly promising payment tool in international trade. However, he also emphasized that innovation must be promoted under a strict regulatory framework and compliance premise to ensure transparency , so that participants can jointly promote the stable development of digital finance on the basis of fully understanding the risks . PANews senior reporter Wang Shengyu provided an in-depth analysis of the "2025 Global Stablecoin Industry Development Report" during the report interpretation session. He noted that stablecoins have become one of the most critical infrastructures connecting traditional finance and the crypto market and are transforming the global financial landscape. His speech comprehensively analyzed the stablecoin industry, combining on-chain transaction data, policy developments, and the industry's evolutionary path. He systematically examined the six dimensions of stablecoins: development history, market structure, application scenarios, global regulation, development potential, and potential risks. In his opening keynote speech, Mao Jianhao, a senior attorney at Mankiw LLP, analyzed the core logic and compliance path of RWA tokenization from a legal compliance perspective. He noted that the core of RWA lies in its dual attributes of "digitalization " and "programmability," both of which are indispensable. Using BlackRock's BUIDL Fund as an example, he detailed its compliance architecture and on-chain transaction mechanism, emphasizing that "whitelisting mechanisms, redemption processes, and real-time valuation" are the first steps in exploring compliant tokenized funds . He believes that the future development of RWA will rely more on stablecoins as the underlying liquidity tool, and Hong Kong's stablecoin licensing system will provide a clear compliance framework for this field. With the rise of stablecoins and RWAs , the development of related applications within the infrastructure layer has also flourished. Conflux Co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie shared the role of domestic public chains in the globalization of stablecoins and RWAs from a public chain perspective , emphasizing the crucial role of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly Hong Kong and mainland China, in the RWA ecosystem. He also mentioned that the current market driving force of RWA mainly comes from the financial management needs of stablecoin holders, rather than traditional financial institutions. It is a bottom-up process of penetration from the crypto market to traditional finance. The final speaker, Zheng Lijiang, Research Manager at Shanghai Wanxiang Blockchain Co., Ltd., addressed the topic from a monetary theory perspective, arguing that stablecoins are not currencies but rather "quasi-currencies," essentially digital certificates issued by the private sector based on reserves such as government bonds. He further analyzed the differences between stablecoin policies in the United States and Hong Kong, noting that Hong Kong currently prioritizes Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) over encouraging DeFi integration. "Exploring the Application of Stablecoins in Cross-border Trade Payments" was the first topic of the roundtable discussion. This round was hosted by Mao Jianhao, a senior lawyer at Mankiw LLP, and invited guests including Zentek VP Erin Du , Robert Feng , Deputy Director of Global Institutional Cooperation for KUN Business, Xu Feng, founder of Coshine Kaixian Software, and Derek Wan, Head of BD for Cobo Payment , to participate in the discussion. Zentek VP Erin Du pointed out that cross-border payments face pain points such as slow bank review, long payment cycles, and high fees, especially in Southeast Asia, where financial infrastructure is still underdeveloped. Robert Feng, deputy director of global institutional cooperation at KUN , added that the political and financial environments of different countries vary greatly, and Latin America and Africa are more receptive to stablecoins due to their weak financial systems. Xu Feng, founder of Coshine Kaixian Software, shared his experience in helping overseas payment institutions connect to the Visa card issuance system, and believed that stablecoins have entered the practical stage in the To B scenario; Derek Wan, BD head of Cobo Payment, emphasized from the perspective of wallets and custody that security is the key to the implementation of stablecoin payments, and proposed the flexibility advantages of "full custody" and "MPC custody" one-stop solutions for cross-border payment companies going overseas. The guests unanimously agreed that stablecoins have moved from "proof of concept" to "large-scale trials" in cross-border payments, but compliance, security and the participation of financial institutions remain the main challenges. The second roundtable discussion focused on the topic of "Market Dynamics and Application Potential of Stablecoins and RWAs ". It was hosted by PANews senior reporter Jae , and guests including Conflux co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie, GF Securities Shanghai Branch Institutional Business Deputy Director Li Rongbin, HashKey Group Marketing Director Siya , CertiK Anti-Money Laundering Product Expert Cheng Yuan and others participated in the discussion. Conflux co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie pointed out that the core driving force behind the adoption of RWA is the financial management needs of stablecoin holders, and the integration of DeFi protocols has greatly enhanced its appeal through the dual-income model of "underlying asset returns + token incentives"; Li Rongbin, deputy director of institutional business at GF Securities Shanghai Branch, believes that listed companies' enthusiasm for RWAs is partly due to "market value management," but in the long run, they still need to return to the quality and liquidity of the assets themselves; Siya , head of marketing at HashKey Group , said that 2025 is the " first year of the RWA narrative," with factors such as improved regulatory clarity, mature technical infrastructure, and institutional entry jointly driving the market explosion; Cheng Yuan, an anti-money laundering product expert at CertiK , emphasized from a compliance and security perspective that RWA projects need to overcome compliance differences in multiple countries and monitor smart contract risks, and recommended that companies carefully consider the cost and security aspects. The guests believed that although RWA has advantages such as " democratic asset access " and " global liquidity " , it still faces bottlenecks such as high compliance costs, distribution channels relying on the European and American ecosystems, and a shortage of asset managers.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14601-4.56%
B
B$0.54479+2.15%
SIX
SIX$0.02171-2.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 17:35
Share
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012-0.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0561-16.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001821-4.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Stablecoins and RWA cross-border innovation practices, Shanghai seminar discusses the new financial ecosystem

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

Tether CEO: It is expected that 1 trillion AI agents will use Bitcoin and USDT for transactions within 15 years