Donut Labs secures $22M for AI crypto trading browser, gaining 160K waitlist users

Key Takeaways

DonutBrowser secured $22 million in funding to develop its AI-powered crypto browser.

The platform focuses on real-time trading and on-chain execution.

Donut, a startup creating an agentic crypto browser designed for real-time trading and on-chain execution, has secured $22 million in funding, according to a Monday announcement. The platform has attracted 160,000 users to its waitlist.

The browser incorporates AI agents that analyze market context and facilitate trades directly within the interface. Donut positions itself as a continuously learning trading partner that adapts to user behavior for personalized strategies.

The platform aims to address latency issues in fast crypto markets by enabling real-time execution through its agentic browser features.