After 12 silent years, a miner-era Bitcoin wallet has shocked markets.

Dormant for 12 Years, Early Bitcoin Wallet Transfers 400 BTC Worth $44 Million

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/30 04:32
A long-dormant Bitcoin wallet has suddenly sprung to life after 12 years. Data shared by Lookonchain revealed that it transferred a whopping 400.08 BTC, which is worth roughly $44.29 million, to multiple new addresses in the early hours of 29th September.

The coins originally came from miners 15 years ago, which makes this a rare and historic movement of early-era Bitcoin.

Sleeping Bitcoin Giant Awakens

Such moves often capture market attention, as they can point to profit-taking by early adopters or potential selling pressure.

An analyst noted that the latest reactivations of the long-dormant wallets are “reminders of Bitcoin’s deep time horizon.” Such movements often reflect deliberate strategy rather than panic selling, and raise questions about whether these coins are being distributed or simply repositioned by early holders in preparation for the next market cycle.

Meanwhile, another commentator joked on X about the sheer scale of wealth unlocked, imagining someone waking up their wallet after 12 years only to find themselves unexpectedly catapulted into generational riches.

Two long-dormant Bitcoin wallets, untouched for over 14 years, unexpectedly moved their entire holdings of 20,000 BTC worth almost $2.18 billion, in back-to-back transactions in July. Lookonchain had then revealed that each shifted 10,000 BTC within half an hour of each other. Originally acquired in April 2011 for just $0.78 per coin, the stash has appreciated nearly 140,000-fold. The owners remain unknown, and the reason for the sudden activity was also unclear.

Dormant Bitcoin Giants Stir

Bitcoin wallets dating back to the Satoshi-era addresses have shown a notable uptick in activity in recent months. This, interestingly, coincided with the cryptocurrency reaching new highs this summer. For instance, Galaxy Digital executed a major transaction on behalf of a Satoshi-era stash after selling more than 80,000 BTC, worth more than $9 billion.

Shortly afterward, another veteran investor carried out a massive portfolio rotation, as they converted a large portion of Bitcoin into Ethereum and accumulated nearly $4 billion in ETH from an initial $5 billion BTC holding.

Meanwhile, a separate wallet holding approximately 444 BTC, worth $50 million at today’s prices, was reactivated on September 11 after nearly 13 years of dormancy.

The post Dormant for 12 Years, Early Bitcoin Wallet Transfers 400 BTC Worth $44 Million appeared first on CryptoPotato.

