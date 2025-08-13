DOT Miners Launches New XRP Mining Contract, Allowing XRP Holders to Earn Passive Income Daily

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/13 21:00
According to on–chain statistics, an institutional address recently purchased 60 million XRP, totaling over $180 million (USD), a move that quickly sparked heated market discussion.

XRP is renowned for its fast and low–cost transfers, making it a popular choice for cross–border payments. However, for a growing number of holders, the asset’s long–term returns and stable performance are becoming more important than short–term price fluctuations.

Based on this trend, DOT Miners launched cloud mining contracts supporting XRP. Users simply hold XRP and activate their computing power, and the system automatically distributes profits daily, requiring no additional equipment or manual operation. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing previously idle XRP to generate additional income every day.

How to Start Mining with DOT Miners:

  1. Visit the DOT Miners website and create your account – get $15 free to start mining and earn $0.60 per day.
  2. Securely connect your digital wallet address for fast deposit withdrawals.
  3. Flexibly choose a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe. You can find DOT Miners’ Latest Mining Contracts here.

After purchasing a mining contract, wait 24 hours for your earnings to be automatically credited to your account. Upon contract expiration, your principal will be automatically returned to your account, and you can withdraw funds at any time to continue investing.

Why Choose DOT Miners

  • Compliance Guarantee: The platform is registered and operated with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
  • Green Energy: 100% renewable energy, such as solar and hydroelectric power.
  • Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide security comparable to bank deposits.
  • No Entry Requirements: No mining equipment or technical background required.
  • 24/7 Customer Support: With an average response time of 1–3 minutes.
  • Supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple currencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other major currencies.
  • Referral Rewards: Enjoy the most generous affiliate program (3% + 1.5%), referral commissions, and bonuses up to $77,777.

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners is a globally renowned cloud mining service provider specializing in Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades. We provide compliant and secure services to over 5 million users in over 100 countries.

With support from Bitmain, we also promote global financial education and financial inclusion, enabling people around the world to share in the opportunities of the digital economy.

Safe and Sustainable Mining for the Future

In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. DOT Miners prioritizes the security of users’ funds and information. By maintaining transparent operations and adhering to national compliance standards, we provide investors with solid protection, allowing them to focus on profits with peace of mind.

Furthermore, all mining sites are powered by renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. This not only reduces environmental pollution but also increases sustainable returns for investors, allowing every participant to reap the dual benefits of both wealth and environmental protection.

To learn more, please visit the DOT Miners official website or download the official App to get the service at your fingertips.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
