DOT Miners Launches XRP Mining Contracts, Helping XRP Investors Earn 8,700 Dollars Daily

2025/09/12
Middlesex, England(PinionNewswire) — Institutions Increase Investment in Cloud Mining, Leading a New Trend in Passive Income for XRP Assets

DOT Miners, the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, today officially announced the launch of its XRP Mining Program, aiming to provide a stable and efficient channel for XRP investors worldwide to increase their digital asset value. Leveraging AI-powered computing power scheduling and a fully automated profit settlement system, this program allows investors to easily achieve stable daily returns of up to $8,700, with no technical expertise required.

Notably, two digital asset management institutions in London and Singapore have already taken the lead in subscribing to DOT Miners‘ XRP mining contracts, with cumulative investments exceeding $50 million, demonstrating institutional investors’ confidence and recognition in this innovative model. Industry analysts point out that this initiative not only creates a new channel for XRP asset value growth but also signals the gradual institutionalization and globalization of the cloud mining model.

DOT Miners stated that with the continued development of the XRP market and the growing demand for passive income among investors, the launch of this mining program not only provides individual users with a new asset appreciation tool, but also creates a compliant, secure, and sustainable digital financial solution for enterprise-level customers.

How can you create long-term, stable passive income with DOT Miners?

With just a few simple steps, you can easily start your digital mining journey and enjoy stable daily returns without any complicated operations:

1: Quickly register and claim your rewards instantly

Register in seconds and new users will receive $15 in free hashrate. Experience real returns without any deposit.

2: Flexible Mining Plan Selection

DOT Miners offers a variety of income plans to meet different budgets and timeframes:

  • Novice Miner

Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Maturity income: $100 + $7

  • Starter Miner

Investment: $550 | Period: 7 days | Daily income: $6.71 | Maturity income: $550 + $46.97

  • Pro Miner

Investment: $3,100 | Period: 20 days | Daily income: $42.78 | Maturity income: $3,100 + $855.6

  • Prime Miner

Investment: $10,000 | Period: 43 days | Daily income: $156 | Maturity income: $10,000 + $6,708

  • Quantum Miner

Investment: $150,000 | Lifecycle: 48 days | Daily Return: $3,000 | Maturity Return: $150,000 + $144,000

Returns are automatically settled daily, and principal is returned upon contract expiration. Withdrawals and reinvestment are flexible and controllable.

Six Advantages of Choosing DOT Miners

  • Compliant Operations, Transparency and Trustworthiness

Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations. Contract information is publicly available, ensuring fund security and transparency.

  • No technical requirements, no equipment required

No need to purchase mining machines or professional knowledge required; you can start mining immediately after registration.

  • Green Energy, Environmentally Friendly and Efficient

All mining farms use 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable operation and low carbon emissions.

  • Multi-Currency Deposits

Mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, and SOL are all accepted, offering flexibility and convenience.

  • Technical Support from Industry Leaders

Strategic partnership with Bitmain ensures hardware and technical expertise, creating a safe and reliable mining ecosystem.

  • Top-tier security

Utilizing Cloudflare defense, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication, asset security is guaranteed throughout the entire process.

Invite friends and enjoy double the benefits.

Invite new users to register and invest, and receive a lifetime 4.5% commission bonus. This bonus is available to an unlimited number of users, with instant commission payments, making it easy to build a “digital wealth network.”

Conclusion

With the growing demand for passive income among global institutional and individual investors, DOT Miners’ XRP mining program undoubtedly provides a new avenue for increasing the value of digital assets. Going forward, DOT Miners will continue to optimize its computing power allocation and security and compliance systems, driving the cloud mining industry towards greater efficiency and sustainability, and helping global users embrace the new era of digital finance.

To learn more about DOT Miners, please visit:

Website: https://dotminers.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/DOTMiners

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/dot-miners-launches-xrp-mining-contracts-helping-xrp-investors-earn-8700-dollars-daily/

