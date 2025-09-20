DoubleZero, the blockchain platform for powering communication in high-performance distributed systems, is exploring the launch of its mainnet beta this month. The DoubleZero team has announced the upcoming mainnet beta launch, setting the stage for phase two of its delegated…DoubleZero, the blockchain platform for powering communication in high-performance distributed systems, is exploring the launch of its mainnet beta this month. The DoubleZero team has announced the upcoming mainnet beta launch, setting the stage for phase two of its delegated…

DoubleZero explores mainnet-beta launch

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/20 02:14
DoubleZero, the blockchain platform for powering communication in high-performance distributed systems, is exploring the launch of its mainnet beta this month.

Summary
  • DoubleZero says its exploring the launch of its mainnet beta this month.
  • The milestone will include phase two of its delegated stake program after phase one launched with 3 million staked SOL

The DoubleZero team has announced the upcoming mainnet beta launch, setting the stage for phase two of its delegated program that followed the unveiling of the DoubleZero testnet.

DoubleZero’s announcement comes days after the platform reported an incident with its testnet environment.

Solana (SOL) validators on the DZ testnet lost the ability to communicate with non-validator nodes on September 2, 2025, after a routine software update. However, the impacted validators managed to communicate with others uninterrupted after successfully failing over to the public internet, the platform said.

DoubleZero’s mainnet beta

The DoubleZero delegation model, designed to bolster Solana’s existing network infrastructure, saw its phase one go live in July with a 3 million SOL stake pool for its DoubleZero Staked SOL, a staking token that represents a delegated stake.

The dzSOL stake pool is aimed at advancing validator growth and traction across the Solana ecosystem. Its launch is the first step as DoubleZero works toward broader decentralization ahead of its mainnet beta.

DoubleZero is a network purpose-built for blockchain with low-latency and reliable bandwidth features that help deliver faster block propagation, network scalability, and decentralization.

According to details, phase two of the network’s delegated program, planned from the beginning to launch this fall, will see the stake pool transition to a validator expansion support program. Focus will be on geographically underrepresented regions, the platform noted in July.

2Z token, native to the platform, underpins DoubleZero’s utility, efficiency and network security. Meanwhile, the platform raised $28 million in a token round led by Multicoin Capital and Dragonfly in March 2025.

