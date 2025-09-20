DoubleZero plans mainnet-beta launch

Key Takeaways

DoubleZero is launching its mainnet-beta to test its decentralized, high-performance blockchain protocol in a live environment.

Positioned as an “N1” base layer, DoubleZero aims to create permissionless networks rather than being a traditional Layer 1 or Layer 2 solution.

DoubleZero, a decentralized protocol designed to create high-performance permissionless networks for blockchain systems, is preparing to launch its mainnet-beta phase. The protocol positions itself as a new “N1” base layer rather than a traditional Layer 1 or Layer 2 blockchain.

The mainnet-beta will allow real-world testing of the network’s core features in a live environment before full deployment. DoubleZero has expanded its infrastructure with contributions from over 70 global links for the beta launch.

The protocol raised $28 million in a token round from investors including Multicoin Capital and Dragonfly in 2024. Teams such as Anza and Jito Labs have provided client support, integrating DoubleZero with networks like Solana.

Dedicated fiber networks for blockchain can reduce latency by up to 50% compared to public internet connections. Solana processes over 1,000 transactions per second on average in 2025, demonstrating demand for specialized infrastructure.

The project aims to decentralize high-performance networking beyond traditional high-frequency trading firms and big tech companies. DoubleZero addresses bottlenecks in legacy internet infrastructure that wasn’t designed for blockchain’s data-intensive requirements.